These are the Australian venues shortlisted in this year's Restaurant & Bar Design Awards

The Songbird

The Restaurant & Bar Design Awards recognise the designs of food and beverage spaces around the world.

A number of Australian bars and restaurants have made the shortlist in this year’s awards including Eddy + Wolff in Queensland and Bathers Pavilion in New South Wales.

Take a look at the restaurants and bars in Australia that made the cut.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

The Restaurant & Bar Design Awards is in its 12th year, recognising the designs of food and beverage spaces around the world – from Michelin-starred restaurants to burger vans to pop-ups.

The judges from around the world spanned across the architecture, design, lifestyle media and hospitality industries. They looked at 1072 entries from 66 countries across 33 categories and narrowed it down to a shortlist of 248 projects. The winners will be announced in a virtual awards ceremony on October 15.

Here are venues across Australia and the Pacific that made the shortlist, as well as their designers:

Glorietta – Sydney, New South Wales

Alexander & Co.

Australia and Pacific restaurant shortlist

Eddy + Wolff – Robina, Queensland

Alexander & Co.

Australia and Pacific restaurant shortlist

Emu Hall – Emu Plains, New South Wales

Juicy Design

Australia and Pacific restaurant shortlist

Di Stasio Citta – Melbourne, Victoria

Hassell

Australia and Pacific restaurant shortlist

Bathers Pavilion – Mosman, New South Wales

Luchetti Krelle

Australia and Pacific restaurant shortlist, heritage building shortlist

Shutters Coogee at Crowne Plaza Coogee Beach – Sydney New South Wales

AZBcreative

Australia and Pacific restaurant shortlist

Botanic House at Royal Botanic Gardens – Sydney, New South Wales

Five Foot One Design

Australia and Pacific restaurant shortlist

Chocolate Buddha – Melbourne, Victoria

Maddison Architects

Australia and Pacific restaurant shortlist

Songbird at The Ritz, Carlton – Perth, Western Australia

AND Associates and Cottee Parker

Australia and Pacific bar shortlist

Hyde Paradiso at Peppers Soul Surfers Paradise, Queensland

Felton Constructions

Australia and Pacific bar shortlist

The Cumberland – Manly, New South Wales

AZBcreative

Australia and Pacific bar shortlist

Tilly May’s – Sydney, New South Wales

Alexander & CO.

Australia and Pacific bar shortlist

Orana – Sydney, New South Wales

SJB

Pop-up shortlist

Tattersalls at Tattersalls Hotel Armidale, New South Wales

Luchetti Krelle

Pub shortlist

Forty Licks – Sydney, New South Wales

GSBN Studio

Standalone shortlist

Krispy Kreme – Perth, Western Australia

Black Sheep and Studio Carbon

Fast casual shortlist

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.