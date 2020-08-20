These are the Australian venues shortlisted in this year's Restaurant & Bar Design Awards

- The Restaurant & Bar Design Awards recognise the designs of food and beverage spaces around the world.
- A number of Australian bars and restaurants have made the shortlist in this year’s awards including Eddy + Wolff in Queensland and Bathers Pavilion in New South Wales.
- Take a look at the restaurants and bars in Australia that made the cut.
- Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.
The Restaurant & Bar Design Awards is in its 12th year, recognising the designs of food and beverage spaces around the world – from Michelin-starred restaurants to burger vans to pop-ups.
The judges from around the world spanned across the architecture, design, lifestyle media and hospitality industries. They looked at 1072 entries from 66 countries across 33 categories and narrowed it down to a shortlist of 248 projects. The winners will be announced in a virtual awards ceremony on October 15.
Here are venues across Australia and the Pacific that made the shortlist, as well as their designers:
Glorietta – Sydney, New South Wales
Alexander & Co.
Australia and Pacific restaurant shortlist
Eddy + Wolff – Robina, Queensland
Alexander & Co.
Australia and Pacific restaurant shortlist
Emu Hall – Emu Plains, New South Wales
Juicy Design
Australia and Pacific restaurant shortlist
Di Stasio Citta – Melbourne, Victoria
Hassell
Australia and Pacific restaurant shortlist
Bathers Pavilion – Mosman, New South Wales
Luchetti Krelle
Australia and Pacific restaurant shortlist, heritage building shortlist
Shutters Coogee at Crowne Plaza Coogee Beach – Sydney New South Wales
AZBcreative
Australia and Pacific restaurant shortlist
Botanic House at Royal Botanic Gardens – Sydney, New South Wales
Five Foot One Design
Australia and Pacific restaurant shortlist
Chocolate Buddha – Melbourne, Victoria
Maddison Architects
Australia and Pacific restaurant shortlist
Songbird at The Ritz, Carlton – Perth, Western Australia
AND Associates and Cottee Parker
Australia and Pacific bar shortlist
Hyde Paradiso at Peppers Soul Surfers Paradise, Queensland
Felton Constructions
Australia and Pacific bar shortlist
The Cumberland – Manly, New South Wales
AZBcreative
Australia and Pacific bar shortlist
Tilly May’s – Sydney, New South Wales
Alexander & CO.
Australia and Pacific bar shortlist
Orana – Sydney, New South Wales
SJB
Pop-up shortlist
Tattersalls at Tattersalls Hotel Armidale, New South Wales
Luchetti Krelle
Pub shortlist
Forty Licks – Sydney, New South Wales
GSBN Studio
Standalone shortlist
Krispy Kreme – Perth, Western Australia
Black Sheep and Studio Carbon
Fast casual shortlist
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.