These Are The Australian Restaurants That Make The List Of The World's Best

Today the San Pellegrino World’s 50 Best Restaurants list was released, an index of the best eateries on the planet, as judged by 900 industry insiders. Melbourne restaurant Attica won the award for highest new entry, coming in at 21.
Below is a list of all the the Australian restaurants that made the grade in the full list (which goes out to 100), along with their rankings and locations.
- No. 21: Attica, Melbourne.
- No. 48: Quay, Sydney.
- No. 89: Momofuku Seiobo, Sydney.
This is the first time Attica made the list. It’s chef wins a lot of praise, described like this: “There are dedicated chefs, and then there’s Ben Shewry.”
“His commitment pays off: the cuisine is both uniquely imaginative and outstandingly good.”
Shewry also said “not giving a sh–t” helped.
Iconic Quay, with sweeping views of Sydney harbour, has been on the list for five years. It’s dropped this time around though, from 29 down to 48.
“Chef Peter Gilmore’s infatuation with his region’s produce results in thoughtful dishes that showcase New South Wales’s ingredients in their prime,” according to the list’s judges.
Check out the full list here.
