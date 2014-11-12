These Are The Australian Companies Which Have Been Certified As An Employer Of Choice For Gender Equality

Photo: Getty

Just 76 Australian companies and organisations have made it to the inaugural list to be classified as an Employer of Choice for Gender Equality.

Helen Conway, the Workplace Gender Equality Agency Director, says it’s fantastic to see such a diverse mix of organisations raising the bar to improve gender equality.

“The spread of industries and organisational size in this year’s list of citation holders is truly impressive and highlights that it’s not just the big of end town that realises the value of taking a strategic and systematic approach to achieving a gender diverse workforce,” she said.

She says sustained and multi-faceted interventions are required to address the structural and cultural barriers which prevent women and men from equally participating at all levels.

“This year’s citation holders have each demonstrated their commitment to maximising the full potential of their entire talent pool,” she says.

Reflecting more rigorous requirements, 76 organisations have been awarded the 2014 citation, down from 125 recipients when the predecessor citation, the EOWA Employer of Choice for Women, was last awarded in 2012.

Here are the companies which made the list:

AGL Energy, Alcoa of Australia Limited, Allens, Allianz Australia Services Pty Limited, [email protected], Arup Pty Limited, Ashurst Australia, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited, Australian Catholic University, AustralianSuper, B & McK Services Trust, Baker & McKenzie, Bankwest, Becton Dickinson Pty. Ltd., Benetas BP Australia Pty Ltd, Callista Software Services Pty Ltd, Campus Life, Citigroup Pty Limited, Clayton Utz, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, ConocoPhillips Australia, Corrs Chambers Westgarth, Credit Union Australia Ltd, Curtin University, Deakin University, Deloitte Touche Tomatsu, DLA Piper Australia, Ernst & Young Services, GHD Services Pty Ltd, Gilbert and Tobin, Griffith University, Hays Specialist Recruitment (Australia) Pty Limited, Henry Davis York Holding, Redlich, HSBC Bank Australia Limited, K&L Gates, KPMG Australia Services, Lauriston Girls’ School, Little Company of Mary Health Care Limited, Maddocks McCullough Robertson Lawyers, McDonald’s Australia Limited, mecwacare Merck Serono Australia Pty Ltd, Mercy Health, Minter Ellison, Mirvac Group, Monash University, National Australia Bank, Limited Norton Rose, Fulbright Australia, Origin Energy Limited, Peoplebank Australia Limited, PepsiCo, Queensland Country Credit Union Limited, Queensland University of Technology, St Barbara Limited,St Michael’s Grammar School, Stockland, Suncorp, Swinburne University of Technology, TAL Services Limited, “Teachers Health Centre Teachers Health Fund”, Telstra Corporation Limited, The Shell Company of Australia Limited, Transurban Limited, UBS AG, University of Canberra, University of Newcastle, University of Technology Sydney, University of Western Sydney UOWC LTD, Villa Maria Society, VMware Australia Pty Ltd, Westpac Group, YWCA of Canberra.

