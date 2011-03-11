These Are The AOL Brands That No Longer Have Editorial Staff

We’re going to have to live without Pawnation, Tim

An AOL source tells us these are some of the sites with major layoffs whose future is very much in question.HuffPo editors will be filling in temporarily while site shut downs are weighed.



Holidash

Pawnation

Health

Healthy Living

That’s Fit

KOL

Parentdish

Travel

Kitchen Daily

Aisledash

Royal Wedding

Stylelist

Luxist

Asylum and Lemondrop no longer publish as well.

James Altucher says the Daily Finance team got the sack.

We understand this list is by no means exhaustive.

Here is what AOL’s list of brands looked like before today:

Correction: An earlier version of this post said that Gadling was out of staff. A Gadling source says that’s not true.

Related: THE GORY DETAILS: Tim Armstrong’s Layoffs Memo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.