The 9 Sites Doing Cyber Monday Right

Reports of Black Friday violence and pepper-spraying may have made some holiday shoppers wary of hitting the mall this year. Luckily there are great Cyber Monday deals that don’t require you to leave the house.

Like many of the bricks-and-mortar retailers offering Black Friday sales this year, many Cyber Monday retailers allow customers to shop the deals early before the actual online shopping holiday. Others, however, stayed tight-lipped about their deals until the day before.

Wal-Mart

The world’s largest retailer tried to lured consumers to its doors first by kicking off Black Friday sales on Thursday. Its Cyber Monday sales are also beginning a day early. Wal-Mart will begin its “Cyber Week” sales with deals on gadgets, toys and home goods. Shoppers will be able to scoop up 32-inch Toshiba LCD HDTVs for $249 and Xbox holiday gamer bundles for $319. Tramontina Dutch ovens will be offered for $35 and Hot Wheels Mega Garage Playsets will be $25. The site will offer free shipping on orders of more than $45 on qualifying products.

Toys “R” Us

The toy superstore planned to roll out discounts on thousands of items on its Web site starting at 6 p.m. Sunday. Shoppers will be able to get 60% off the cost of certain video game titles with the purchase of another game. Calico Critters’ products will be 50% off, while certain Nerf products will be up to 40%. Perennial favourites such as Little Tikes Bouncers and Razor Scooters will be discounted by 30%. Prices on Easy-Bake Ovens and Power Rangers action figures will be cut by 20%. Barbie dolls will sell for $15 less, while Hot Wheels cars will be offered for $10 off. Consumers will get free shipping on orders of at least $49.

Macy’s

The department store plans to offer discounts on hundreds of items on its Web site. For the home, shoppers will find Dyson DC-17 Total Clean vacuums for $349.99 and 24-piece bedding sets for $99.99. The store will offer buy-one-get-one-free deals on certain women’s sweaters and 50% off of select women’s coats. In accessories, handbag prices will be cut by 25% to 40%, while Charter Club leather gloves and cashmere scarves will be 50% off. Macy’s will also lower its minimum order for free shipping to $75, using the promotional code “CYBER.”

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club has some Cyber Monday deals to rival its sister store Wal-Mart. The shopping club has an Asus i5 Notebook for $479 with free shipping. The TV deals have been great this year at every retailer, and Sam’s Club has a Magnavox 32-inch LCD HDTV for $248.88 with free shipping.

You have to be a member of the shopping club to get the deals, but you can score an annual membership for as little as $40 The deals started at 10 p.m. Sunday and last until Friday.

Costco

Bulk retailer Costco plans to offer deals on everything from jewelry to coffee during its Cyber Monday sale. Shoppers will be able to buy computers for up to $500 off, Brother and Hewlett-Packard printers for up to $120 off and Apple iPad accessories for as much as $30 off. Costco will cut the price of the Dyson DC25 Animal Ball vacuum by $100 and the Maytag washer/dryer set by $500. Certain sheets, robes and gift baskets will be discounted by $10 to $25. Non-members must pay a surcharge to make purchases on the site.

Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble has really amped up the deals it’s offering to members this year, and its Cyber Monday deals reflect that. The book retailer is giving 25% off of one item bought online to members. This means members could use that one-time 25% discount to pre-order the new Nook colour e-reader, normally $249, for less than $200. Barnes & Noble will also offer select DVD and Blu-ray movies for up to 80% off.

Microsoft

The software maker is offering discounts on computers, accessories and video games through Monday on its Web site. The company is offering a Samsung RC512 Core i5 laptop for $499, down from $799. They’re cutting the price of their Xbox gaming bundles by $200 and selling their Kinect Sensors for $99.99. Certain Xbox games are on sale for $20 off and prices on many computer accessories have been cut by 25%.

Amazon.com

Starting at midnight Sunday, the online powerhouse will begin sales on gadgets, toys, home goods and jewelry. Along with its $79 Kindle and $199 Kindle Fire, Amazon is offering a Sony Cybershot 10.2-megapixel camera for $199 (a savings of $150), a Microsoft Xbox 360 holiday bundle that includes Fable III and Halo Reach for $199 ($100 off), and TechnoMarine watches for 40% off. Sweaters and fleece clothing will be discounted by up to 60%. The site is also cutting the price of Hasbro games and VTech electronic toys by 50%. “Twilight” DVDs will be on sale for $6.99.

Target

Wal-Mart’s biggest rival will be rolling out its own week of sales during its “Cyber Week.” The discount chain is cutting prices of clothing and home goods by more than 50% and toys by 30% to 50%. In particular, Target is offering $100 in free accessories when you buy a Sony Tablet S for $499.99, and discounts of more than 30% on other gadgets. Shoppers can also pick up stocking stuffers such as buy-one-get-one-free Pillow Pets and $3.99 DVDs.



