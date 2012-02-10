These Are The 8 States Where Companies Are Hiring The Most

Photo: Gallup

Companies across the country are hiring more workers, at least if you ask their employees. In 2011, 31% of U.S. workers reported that their employers were hiring, according to Gallup’s Job Creation Index. Only 18% said that their employers were laying workers off. Of course, residents of some states report much higher rates of job creation than others. 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the Gallup Index, as well as a number of other economic indicators, and identified the eight states where residents think companies are hiring most.Read The Eight States Where Companies Are Hiring



To develop the Job Creation Index, Gallup asked those surveyed whether companies are hiring or letting employees go. While the national score reflects that most states believe employers are hiring, 24/7 Wall St.’s analysis suggests that self-reporting by workers may not perfectly align with reality.

These states are not experiencing the greatest recoveries — including in employment — as they have little to recover from. The states’ strong economies may be affecting their residents’ perception of the economy. Five of the eight states on this list are among the top nine states on another recent Gallup poll ranking states’ confidence in the national economy. Those who live in states that are doing well see the entire country as doing well.

Read the entire story at 24/7 Wall St. >

This post originally appeared at 24/7 Wall St.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.