These Are The 6 Strangest Positions In The 'Cuddle Sutra'

Photo: The Cuddle Sutra

Jackie Samuel has made headlines by advertising her $1-a-minute cuddling business to just about anyone in her upstate New York home, now called the Snuggery.Although Samuel doesn’t have cuddling licence — she tried to get one only to realise it doesn’t exist — she has told interviewers that she can rotate through 100 different positions and has studied the “Cuddle Sutra.”



The Cuddle Sutra does, in fact, exist.

Written by Rob Grader and published by Sourcebooks, “The Cuddle Sutra: An Unabashed Celebration of the Ultimate Intimacy” shows different positions for the art of snuggling, which actually has various alleged health benefits.

The photos are of fully clothed people contorted into oddly named positions … like the “Melting Butter.”

