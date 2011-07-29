These Are The 25 Most "Social" Companies

Noah Davis
social companies

If you’re a company and you’re not social, you’re just not trying. 

NetProspex, the people who brought us America’s 25 most “social” cities, put together a list of the 25 companies with the most social employees.

The figure is comprised of two numbers.

  • Social presence, or “the number of employees registered with social media profiles across Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook using a corporate email address.
  • Ssocial connectedness, or “the number of connections across social networks.”

The top 25 companies, as well as the number of employees in each social network and an example follow.

What does this have to do with Victoria’s Secret models? Just you wait.

25. Advanced Micro Devices

Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (32), LinkedIn (311), and Facebook (66)

Dan Shine, director of marketing

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

24. Motorola

Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (31), LinkedIn (733), and Facebook (91)

Angelo Lamme, senior manager wireless product marketing EMEA

LinkedIn

Facebook

22 (tie). Iron Mountain Incorporated

Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (11), LinkedIn (179), and Facebook (19)

Marisa Banigan, project coordinator, office of the president

LinkedIn

22 (tie). Avaya

Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (14), LinkedIn (330), and Facebook (26)

Christopher McGugan, vice president marketing

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

20 (tie). Hewlett-Packard

Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (5), LinkedIn (133), and Facebook (9)

Wendy Cole, group interactive marketing manager

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

20 (tie). Oracle Corporation

Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (79), LinkedIn (1572), and Facebook (141)

Chuck Penfield, vice president

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

19. Volt Information Sciences

Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (5), LinkedIn (101), and Facebook (5)

Suzette Rodrick, director, National Recruitment Delivery centre

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

18. SanDisk Corporation

Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (4), LinkedIn (97), and Facebook (9)

Eric Bone, vice president marketing for the audio and video business unit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

15 (tie). Electronic Arts

Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (33), LinkedIn (251), and Facebook (53)

Jaap Tuinman, director of online video marketing EA Nation

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

15 (tie). eBay

Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (23), LinkedIn (201), and Facebook (36)

Amjad Hanif, senior director of product management

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

15 (tie). Apple

Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (56), LinkedIn (346), and Facebook (104)

Jordan Hickey, senior director developer marketing

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

14. Scripps Network

Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (3), LinkedIn (51), and Facebook (7)

Andy Atkinson, regional marketing director

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

13. NVIDIA Corporation

Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (9), LinkedIn (137), and Facebook (26)

Carolyn Moore, human resources manager

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

11 (tie). The Walt Disney Co.

Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (62), LinkedIn (694), and Facebook (125)

Nic Crawley, senior vice president of international marketing

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

11 (tie). Best Buy

Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (78), LinkedIn (628), and Facebook (118)

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

LinkedIn

9 (tie). The Washington Post

Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (26), LinkedIn (135), and Facebook (60)

Liz Spayd, managing editor

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

9 (tie). Microsoft Corporation

Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (278), LinkedIn (2498), and Facebook (513)

Richard Eckel, vice president marketing

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

8. Google

Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (96), LinkedIn (446), and Facebook (130)

Marissa Mayer, vice president search products and user experience

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

7. Cisco Systems

Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (261), LinkedIn (2672), and Facebook (633)

Marilyn Mersereau, vice president corporate marketing

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

6. Amazon.com

Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (34), LinkedIn (169), and Facebook (48)

Chris Evans, corporate development manager

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

5. Limited Brands

Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (14), LinkedIn (216), and Facebook (35)

Diana Willis, manager brand creative

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

4. Adobe

Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (36), LinkedIn (375), and Facebook (66)

Rob Christensen, group product manager at Adobe Systems

Twitter

LinkedIn

3. Juniper Networks

Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (25), LinkedIn (273), and Facebook (48)

Colin Wymes, director

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

2. Intuit

Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (67), LinkedIn (561), and Facebook (172)

Emily Breuner, group business operations manager

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

1. The New York Times

Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (60), LinkedIn (679), and Facebook (124)

Archie Tse, chief technology officer

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

An infographic of the entire 25

