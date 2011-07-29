These Are The 25 Most "Social" Companies

If you’re a company and you’re not social, you’re just not trying.
NetProspex, the people who brought us America’s 25 most “social” cities, put together a list of the 25 companies with the most social employees.
The figure is comprised of two numbers.
- Social presence, or “the number of employees registered with social media profiles across Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook using a corporate email address.
- Ssocial connectedness, or “the number of connections across social networks.”
The top 25 companies, as well as the number of employees in each social network and an example follow.
What does this have to do with Victoria’s Secret models? Just you wait.
Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (32), LinkedIn (311), and Facebook (66)
Dan Shine, director of marketing
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (31), LinkedIn (733), and Facebook (91)
Angelo Lamme, senior manager wireless product marketing EMEA
LinkedIn
Facebook
Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (11), LinkedIn (179), and Facebook (19)
Marisa Banigan, project coordinator, office of the president
LinkedIn
Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (14), LinkedIn (330), and Facebook (26)
Christopher McGugan, vice president marketing
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (5), LinkedIn (133), and Facebook (9)
Wendy Cole, group interactive marketing manager
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (79), LinkedIn (1572), and Facebook (141)
Chuck Penfield, vice president
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (5), LinkedIn (101), and Facebook (5)
Suzette Rodrick, director, National Recruitment Delivery centre
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (4), LinkedIn (97), and Facebook (9)
Eric Bone, vice president marketing for the audio and video business unit
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (33), LinkedIn (251), and Facebook (53)
Jaap Tuinman, director of online video marketing EA Nation
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (23), LinkedIn (201), and Facebook (36)
Amjad Hanif, senior director of product management
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (56), LinkedIn (346), and Facebook (104)
Jordan Hickey, senior director developer marketing
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (3), LinkedIn (51), and Facebook (7)
Andy Atkinson, regional marketing director
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (9), LinkedIn (137), and Facebook (26)
Carolyn Moore, human resources manager
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (62), LinkedIn (694), and Facebook (125)
Nic Crawley, senior vice president of international marketing
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (26), LinkedIn (135), and Facebook (60)
Liz Spayd, managing editor
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (278), LinkedIn (2498), and Facebook (513)
Richard Eckel, vice president marketing
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (96), LinkedIn (446), and Facebook (130)
Marissa Mayer, vice president search products and user experience
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (261), LinkedIn (2672), and Facebook (633)
Marilyn Mersereau, vice president corporate marketing
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (34), LinkedIn (169), and Facebook (48)
Chris Evans, corporate development manager
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (14), LinkedIn (216), and Facebook (35)
Diana Willis, manager brand creative
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (36), LinkedIn (375), and Facebook (66)
Rob Christensen, group product manager at Adobe Systems
Twitter
LinkedIn
Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (25), LinkedIn (273), and Facebook (48)
Colin Wymes, director
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (67), LinkedIn (561), and Facebook (172)
Emily Breuner, group business operations manager
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Number of employees using their business email addresses on Twitter (60), LinkedIn (679), and Facebook (124)
Archie Tse, chief technology officer
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
