These Are The 25 Most Generous People In America

Last year, America’s top 50 donors gave a total of $10.4 billion to charity, according to a new list compiled by The Chronicle of Philanthropy.



That sum was vastly larger than the amount donated in 2010, $3.3 billion; though a whopping $6 billion bequest from an agribusiness heiress who died several years ago accounts for much of the difference.

While giving is still down from pre-recession highs, the Chronicle suggested that levels of giving among the wealthy would continue to rise as long as the economy headed towards recovery.

We’re looking at the top 25 donors on this year’s list; check out the complete list at The Chronicle of Philanthropy.

