These are the 24 coolest military aircraft flying right now

Lockheed Martin has over 3,100 F-35s on order, meaning that the world’s skies could soon be crowded with variations on the same advanced warplane.

But there are lots of other amazing military planes out there. And they’re cool for all kinds of reasons: stealth, long range, armaments, manoeuvrability — or just for looking cool.

Whether it’s a sleek design, or pure unadulterated deadliness, these are the best and baddest planes in the air today.

This post was originally by Geoffrey Ingersoll.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.