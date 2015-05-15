These are the 20 most bikeable cities in the US

America is getting into biking.

New roads, bike lanes, and other biking infrastructure is putting more of the population on two wheels than ever before.

And no where is that more apparent than in these 20 American cities, as rated by RedFin using their Bike Score method.

1. Minneapolis, Minnesota (81.3)

2. San Francisco, California (75.1)

3. Portland, Oregon (72.0)

4. Denver, Colorado (71.3)

5. Boston, Massachusetts (70.3)

6. Chicago, Illinois (70.2)

7. Washington, D.C. (69.5)

8. Sacramento, California (68.9)

9. Tucson, Arizona (67.9)

10. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania(67.5)

11. Long Beach, California (66.4)

12. New York, New York (65.1)

13. Seattle, Washington (63.0)

14. Oakland, California (60.9)

15. Aurora, Colorado (60.8)

16. New Orleans, Louisiana (60.1)

17. Miami, Florida (59.7)

18. Albuquerque, New Mexico (59.6)

19. Mesa, Arizona (58.5)

20. Santa Ana, California (57.1)

They ranked the cities by evaluating cities with more than 300,000 population based on four equally weighted factors: bike infrastructure (bike lanes), geography (hills), city grid layout (destinations and road connectivity), and how many citizens bike to work (the share of local workers’ commutes travelled by bicycle).

Overall, the trend is that biking infrastructure leads to more bicyclists. Most cities on the list have increased in their Bike Score due to an increase in dedicated bike lanes and the population’s increased reliance on existing infrastructure.

