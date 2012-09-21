The 20 Most Influential Economic Papers Of All Time

Photo: Yahoo Finance
An economics paper rocked the world earlier this month at the Kansas City’s Fed’s symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.Columbia University Professor Michael Woodford’s “Accommodation at the Zero Lower Bound” showed how central bankers’ words and targets can be just as powerful as actual actions.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke appears to have acted on Woodford’s implicit conclusion that, as our Joe Weisenthal put it, you can use “Verbal Easing” to do something, while waiting to see if things improve.
Economics papers have had tremendous influence on how decisions are made, how strategies are developed, and how policy is determined.
Last year, the American Economic Review put together last year a list of its 20-most important papers during its 100-year existence.
Read on to see that list (in no particular order).
Publication date: 1945
Authors: Friedrich Hayek
Conclusion: Prices must be the focal point of all economic decisions.
Source: AER
Publication date: 1958
Authors: Franco Modigliani and Merton Miller
Conclusion: A firm's total market value is invariant to its borrowing behaviour.
Source: AER
Publication date: 1981
Authors: Stephen A. Ross
Conclusion: Stock price volatility is far too great to be simply attributed to new information about future real dividends.
Source: AER
Publication date: 1980
Authors: Angus S. Deaton and John Muellbauer
Conclusion: You can predict household demand based on the relative costs of 'subsistence' versus 'bliss'.
Source: AER
Publication date: 1963
Authors: Kenneth J. Arrow
Conclusion: The health care market is too plagued by moral hazard and consumers' lack of information to be viewed as free.
Source: AER
Publication date: 1973
Authors: Robert E. Lucas, Jr.
Conclusion: You can model what happens when consumers make decisions without knowing whether a price change also signals a relative price change.
Source: AER
Publication date: 1968
Authors: Milton Friedman
Conclusion: There exists a 'natural rate of unemployment,' or the number of jobs a given economy can support.
Source: AER
Publication date: 1965
Authors: Avinash K. Dixit and Joseph E. Stiglitz
Conclusion: Product variety can influence the way the market dictates resource allocation. The market considers profits, while a social optimum takes into account the consumer's surplus.
Source: AER
Publication date: 1928
Authors: Charles W. Cobb and Paul H. Douglas
Conclusion: You can figure out how much production a given amount of capital and labour can yield.
Source: AER
Publication date: 1963
Authors: Dale W. Jorgenson
Conclusion: Cost-of-finance (interest rates and equity yields) and taxes should drive investment decisions.
Source: AER
Publication date: 1972
Authors: Armen A. Alchian and Harold Demsetz
Conclusion: Firms must continuously measure productivity. The market alone is not enough to generate peak output -- strong management is also required, and firm's will benefit from devoting resources to it.
Source: AER
Publication date: 1980
Authors: Sanford Grossman
Conclusion: In a world of dispersed information, the equilibrium price can itself be a source of information to consumers.
Source: AER
Publication date: 1980
Authors: Paul Krugman
Conclusion: Standard comparative cost theory doesn't sufficiently explain trade.
Source: AER
Publication date: 1970
Authors: John R. Harris and Michael Todaro
Conclusion: In poor countries, individuals migrate from rural to urban areas.
Source: AER
Publication date: 1974
Authors: Anne O. Kreuger
Conclusion: Tariffs are better for countries to enact than import quotas.
Source: AER
Publication date: 1955
Authors: Simon Kuznets
Conclusion: Earlier phases of economic development are characterised by increasing income inequality.
Source: AER
Publication date: 1965
Authors: Peter A. Diamond
Conclusion: External and internal government debt can potentially reduce capital stock in the long-run.
Source: AER
Publication date: 1961
Authors: Robert A. Mundell
Conclusion: You can figure out the optimal number of entities for a given currency areas.
Source: AER
Publication date: 1973
Authors: Stephen A. Ross
Conclusion: There is a way to avoid moral hazard when you're paying people a lot of money.
Source: AER
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.