These Are The 20 Banks Most Exposed To The European Sovereign Debt Crisis

Gregory White
Deutsche Bank have broken down the debt threat facing Europe’s banks, and it isn’t pretty for many of them.

In fact, many banks have significant exposures to Total Bank Value (TBV) associated with the already bailed out Greek and Irish sovereigns, as well as the likely next to fall, Portugal.

We’ve included both the exposure level, by % of TBV, and the risks associated with the exposures.

This information is particularly important in light of the eurozone leaders’ new plan to establish a means for member states to restructure (partially default) by 2013.

#20 Banco de Sabadell

Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 2.1%

Is the bank at risk: No, if Greece, Ireland, or Portugal were to restructure, the bank would not be at risk.

#19 Nordea

Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 2.4%

Is the bank at risk: No, if Greece, Ireland, or Portugal were to restructure, the bank would not be at risk.

#18 HSBC

Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 2.4%

Is the bank at risk: No, if Greece, Ireland, or Portugal were to restructure, the bank would not be at risk.

#17 UniCredit

Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 2.8%

Is the bank at risk: No, if Greece, Ireland, or Portugal were to restructure, the bank would not be at risk.

#16 Barclays

Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 3.5%

Is the bank at risk: No, if Greece, Ireland, or Portugal were to restructure, the bank would not be at risk.

#15 BBVA

Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 3.7%

Is the bank at risk: The bank's earnings are at risk, but not its capitalisation.

#14 Banco Popular

Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 8.5%

Is the bank at risk: The bank's earnings are at risk, but not its capitalisation.

#13 Intesa SanPaolo

Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 9.8%

Is the bank at risk: The bank's earnings are at risk, but not its capitalisation.

#12 Banco Pastor

Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 10.6%

Is the bank at risk: The bank's earnings are at risk, but not its capitalisation.

#11 Credit Agricole

Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 11.5%

Is the bank at risk: The bank's earnings are at risk, but not its capitalisation.

#10 Banco Santander

Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 11.8%

Is the bank at risk: The bank's earnings are at risk, but not its capitalisation.

#9 RBS

Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 12.2%

Is the bank at risk: The bank's earnings are at risk, but not its capitalisation.

#8 BNP Paribas

Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 15.0%

Is the bank at risk: The bank's earnings are at risk, but not its capitalisation.

#7 Societe Generale

Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 15.7%

Is the bank at risk: The bank's earnings are at risk, but not its capitalisation.

#6 Commerzbank

Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 41.7%

Is the bank at risk: Has been effectively bailed out by the German government.

#5 Dexia

Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 83.9%

Is the bank at risk: Dexia has already been bailed out.

#4 Bank of Ireland

Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 104.2%

Is the bank at risk: The Bank of Ireland has been bailed out by the Irish government.

#3 Alpha Bank

Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 109.1%

Is the bank at risk: Greece's biggest banks are already recieving help in the country's bailout plan.

#2 EFG EuroBank

Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 215.1%

Is the bank at risk: Greece's biggest banks are already recieving help in the country's bailout plan.

#1 National Bank of Greece

Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 291.4%

Is the bank at risk: Greece's biggest banks are already recieving help in the country's bailout plan.

