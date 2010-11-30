These Are The 20 Banks Most Exposed To The European Sovereign Debt Crisis

Deutsche Bank have broken down the debt threat facing Europe’s banks, and it isn’t pretty for many of them.



In fact, many banks have significant exposures to Total Bank Value (TBV) associated with the already bailed out Greek and Irish sovereigns, as well as the likely next to fall, Portugal.

We’ve included both the exposure level, by % of TBV, and the risks associated with the exposures.

This information is particularly important in light of the eurozone leaders’ new plan to establish a means for member states to restructure (partially default) by 2013.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.