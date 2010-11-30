These Are The 20 Banks Most Exposed To The European Sovereign Debt Crisis

Deutsche Bank have broken down the debt threat facing Europe’s banks, and it isn’t pretty for many of them.
In fact, many banks have significant exposures to Total Bank Value (TBV) associated with the already bailed out Greek and Irish sovereigns, as well as the likely next to fall, Portugal.
We’ve included both the exposure level, by % of TBV, and the risks associated with the exposures.
This information is particularly important in light of the eurozone leaders’ new plan to establish a means for member states to restructure (partially default) by 2013.
Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 2.1%
Is the bank at risk: No, if Greece, Ireland, or Portugal were to restructure, the bank would not be at risk.
Source: Deutsche Bank via Asymptotix
Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 2.4%
Is the bank at risk: No, if Greece, Ireland, or Portugal were to restructure, the bank would not be at risk.
Source: Deutsche Bank via Asymptotix
Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 2.4%
Is the bank at risk: No, if Greece, Ireland, or Portugal were to restructure, the bank would not be at risk.
Source: Deutsche Bank via Asymptotix
Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 2.8%
Is the bank at risk: No, if Greece, Ireland, or Portugal were to restructure, the bank would not be at risk.
Source: Deutsche Bank via Asymptotix
Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 3.5%
Is the bank at risk: No, if Greece, Ireland, or Portugal were to restructure, the bank would not be at risk.
Source: Deutsche Bank via Asymptotix
Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 3.7%
Is the bank at risk: The bank's earnings are at risk, but not its capitalisation.
Source: Deutsche Bank via Asymptotix
Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 8.5%
Is the bank at risk: The bank's earnings are at risk, but not its capitalisation.
Source: Deutsche Bank via Asymptotix
Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 9.8%
Is the bank at risk: The bank's earnings are at risk, but not its capitalisation.
Source: Deutsche Bank via Asymptotix
Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 10.6%
Is the bank at risk: The bank's earnings are at risk, but not its capitalisation.
Source: Deutsche Bank via Asymptotix
Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 11.5%
Is the bank at risk: The bank's earnings are at risk, but not its capitalisation.
Source: Deutsche Bank via Asymptotix
Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 11.8%
Is the bank at risk: The bank's earnings are at risk, but not its capitalisation.
Source: Deutsche Bank via Asymptotix
Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 12.2%
Is the bank at risk: The bank's earnings are at risk, but not its capitalisation.
Source: Deutsche Bank via Asymptotix
Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 15.0%
Is the bank at risk: The bank's earnings are at risk, but not its capitalisation.
Source: Deutsche Bank via Asymptotix
Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 15.7%
Is the bank at risk: The bank's earnings are at risk, but not its capitalisation.
Source: Deutsche Bank via Asymptotix
Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 41.7%
Is the bank at risk: Has been effectively bailed out by the German government.
Source: Deutsche Bank via Asymptotix
Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 83.9%
Is the bank at risk: Dexia has already been bailed out.
Source: Deutsche Bank via Asymptotix
Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 104.2%
Is the bank at risk: The Bank of Ireland has been bailed out by the Irish government.
Source: Deutsche Bank via Asymptotix
Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 109.1%
Is the bank at risk: Greece's biggest banks are already recieving help in the country's bailout plan.
Source: Deutsche Bank via Asymptotix
Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 215.1%
Is the bank at risk: Greece's biggest banks are already recieving help in the country's bailout plan.
Source: Deutsche Bank via Asymptotix
Exposure to Sovereign Risk as per cent of Total Bank Value: 291.4%
Is the bank at risk: Greece's biggest banks are already recieving help in the country's bailout plan.
Source: Deutsche Bank via Asymptotix
