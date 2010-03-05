15 States Where Folks Are Too Depressed To Even Look For Work

As unemployment numbers continue to drag, specifics about just what they mean have been limited.
For instance, U-6 is the total unemployed, underemployed, or discouraged job seeker number and is the heaviest of statistics. But the government uses U-3 as the official statistic, ignoring the underemployed and discouraged.
We’ve looked at a specific and often neglected number in the workforce: those individuals who think the market is so bad that they are discouraged from even applying from jobs.
While the national average for discouraged workers is 0.4%, some states show higher numbers.
Discouraged Worker Population: 0.5%
Official Unemployment Number (U-3): 10.6%
Total Unemployed And Discouraged Workers (U-4): 11.1%
Total Unemployed And Underemployed (U-6): 17.5%
Discouraged Worker Population: 0.5%
Official Unemployment Number (U-3): 9.8%
Total Unemployed And Discouraged Workers (U-4): 10.3%
Total Unemployed And Underemployed (U-6): 16.9%
Discouraged Worker Population: 0.5%
Official Unemployment Number (U-3): 9.5%
Total Unemployed And Discouraged Workers (U-4): 10.0%
Total Unemployed And Underemployed (U-6): 14.2%
Discouraged Worker Population: 0.5%
Official Unemployment Number (U-3): 8.1%
Total Unemployed And Discouraged Workers (U-4): 8.6%
Total Unemployed And Underemployed (U-6): 14.4%
Discouraged Worker Population: 0.5%
Official Unemployment Number (U-3): 11.3%
Total Unemployed And Discouraged Workers (U-4): 11.8%
Total Unemployed And Underemployed (U-6): 21.1%
Discouraged Worker Population: 0.5%
Official Unemployment Number (U-3): 10.0%
Total Unemployed And Discouraged Workers (U-4): 10.5%
Total Unemployed And Underemployed (U-6): 18.1%
Discouraged Worker Population: 0.6%
Official Unemployment Number (U-3): 8.0%
Total Unemployed And Discouraged Workers (U-4): 8.6%
Total Unemployed And Underemployed (U-6): 14.2%
Discouraged Worker Population: 0.6%
Official Unemployment Number (U-3): 11.8%
Total Unemployed And Discouraged Workers (U-4): 12.4%
Total Unemployed And Underemployed (U-6): 19.6%
Discouraged Worker Population: 0.6%
Official Unemployment Number (U-3): 8.3%
Total Unemployed And Discouraged Workers (U-4): 8.9%
Total Unemployed And Underemployed (U-6): 14.3%
Discouraged Worker Population: 0.6%
Official Unemployment Number (U-3): 11.3%
Total Unemployed And Discouraged Workers (U-4): 11.9%
Total Unemployed And Underemployed (U-6): 19.2%
Discouraged Worker Population: 0.6%
Official Unemployment Number (U-3): 7.4%
Total Unemployed And Discouraged Workers (U-4): 8.0%
Total Unemployed And Underemployed (U-6): 15.5%
Discouraged Worker Population: 0.6%
Official Unemployment Number (U-3): 8.5%
Total Unemployed And Discouraged Workers (U-4): 9.1%
Total Unemployed And Underemployed (U-6): 14.5%
Discouraged Worker Population: 0.7%
Official Unemployment Number (U-3): 10.4%
Total Unemployed And Discouraged Workers (U-4): 11.1%
Total Unemployed And Underemployed (U-6): 18.4%
Discouraged Worker Population: 0.8%
Official Unemployment Number (U-3): 13.3%
Total Unemployed And Discouraged Workers (U-4): 14.1%
Total Unemployed And Underemployed (U-6): 21.5%
Discouraged Worker Population: 1%
Official Unemployment Number (U-3): 9.2%
Total Unemployed And Discouraged Workers (U-4): 10.2%
Total Unemployed And Underemployed (U-6): 16.2%
