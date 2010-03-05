15 States Where Folks Are Too Depressed To Even Look For Work

As unemployment numbers continue to drag, specifics about just what they mean have been limited.



For instance, U-6 is the total unemployed, underemployed, or discouraged job seeker number and is the heaviest of statistics. But the government uses U-3 as the official statistic, ignoring the underemployed and discouraged.

We’ve looked at a specific and often neglected number in the workforce: those individuals who think the market is so bad that they are discouraged from even applying from jobs.

While the national average for discouraged workers is 0.4%, some states show higher numbers.

Check out the states >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.