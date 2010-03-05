15 States Where Folks Are Too Depressed To Even Look For Work

Gregory White
As unemployment numbers continue to drag, specifics about just what they mean have been limited.

For instance, U-6 is the total unemployed, underemployed, or discouraged job seeker number and is the heaviest of statistics. But the government uses U-3 as the official statistic, ignoring the underemployed and discouraged.

We’ve looked at a specific and often neglected number in the workforce: those individuals who think the market is so bad that they are discouraged from even applying from jobs.

While the national average for discouraged workers is 0.4%, some states show higher numbers.

Kentucky

Discouraged Worker Population: 0.5%

Official Unemployment Number (U-3): 10.6%

Total Unemployed And Discouraged Workers (U-4): 11.1%

Total Unemployed And Underemployed (U-6): 17.5%

Source: Bureau of labour Statistics

Georgia

Discouraged Worker Population: 0.5%

Official Unemployment Number (U-3): 9.8%

Total Unemployed And Discouraged Workers (U-4): 10.3%

Total Unemployed And Underemployed (U-6): 16.9%

Source: Bureau of labour Statistics

Washington D.C.

Discouraged Worker Population: 0.5%

Official Unemployment Number (U-3): 9.5%

Total Unemployed And Discouraged Workers (U-4): 10.0%

Total Unemployed And Underemployed (U-6): 14.2%

Source: Bureau of labour Statistics

Connecticut

Discouraged Worker Population: 0.5%

Official Unemployment Number (U-3): 8.1%

Total Unemployed And Discouraged Workers (U-4): 8.6%

Total Unemployed And Underemployed (U-6): 14.4%

Source: Bureau of labour Statistics

California

Discouraged Worker Population: 0.5%

Official Unemployment Number (U-3): 11.3%

Total Unemployed And Discouraged Workers (U-4): 11.8%

Total Unemployed And Underemployed (U-6): 21.1%

Source: Bureau of labour Statistics

Arizona

Discouraged Worker Population: 0.5%

Official Unemployment Number (U-3): 10.0%

Total Unemployed And Discouraged Workers (U-4): 10.5%

Total Unemployed And Underemployed (U-6): 18.1%

Source: Bureau of labour Statistics

West Virginia

Discouraged Worker Population: 0.6%

Official Unemployment Number (U-3): 8.0%

Total Unemployed And Discouraged Workers (U-4): 8.6%

Total Unemployed And Underemployed (U-6): 14.2%

Source: Bureau of labour Statistics

South Carolina

Discouraged Worker Population: 0.6%

Official Unemployment Number (U-3): 11.8%

Total Unemployed And Discouraged Workers (U-4): 12.4%

Total Unemployed And Underemployed (U-6): 19.6%

Source: Bureau of labour Statistics

New York

Discouraged Worker Population: 0.6%

Official Unemployment Number (U-3): 8.3%

Total Unemployed And Discouraged Workers (U-4): 8.9%

Total Unemployed And Underemployed (U-6): 14.3%

Source: Bureau of labour Statistics

Nevada

Discouraged Worker Population: 0.6%

Official Unemployment Number (U-3): 11.3%

Total Unemployed And Discouraged Workers (U-4): 11.9%

Total Unemployed And Underemployed (U-6): 19.2%

Source: Bureau of labour Statistics

Hawaii

Discouraged Worker Population: 0.6%

Official Unemployment Number (U-3): 7.4%

Total Unemployed And Discouraged Workers (U-4): 8.0%

Total Unemployed And Underemployed (U-6): 15.5%

Source: Bureau of labour Statistics

Delaware

Discouraged Worker Population: 0.6%

Official Unemployment Number (U-3): 8.5%

Total Unemployed And Discouraged Workers (U-4): 9.1%

Total Unemployed And Underemployed (U-6): 14.5%

Source: Bureau of labour Statistics

Florida

Discouraged Worker Population: 0.7%

Official Unemployment Number (U-3): 10.4%

Total Unemployed And Discouraged Workers (U-4): 11.1%

Total Unemployed And Underemployed (U-6): 18.4%

Source: Bureau of labour Statistics

Michigan

Discouraged Worker Population: 0.8%

Official Unemployment Number (U-3): 13.3%

Total Unemployed And Discouraged Workers (U-4): 14.1%

Total Unemployed And Underemployed (U-6): 21.5%

Source: Bureau of labour Statistics

Mississippi

Discouraged Worker Population: 1%

Official Unemployment Number (U-3): 9.2%

Total Unemployed And Discouraged Workers (U-4): 10.2%

Total Unemployed And Underemployed (U-6): 16.2%

Source: Bureau of labour Statistics

