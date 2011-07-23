These Are The Economist Staff's favourite Covers From The Past 20 Years

The Economist is quietly killing it.



One of the reasons: amazingly good covers.

But that is not a recent phenomenon. The publication prides itself on its covers. Before there was the astounding Rupert Murdoch image and the man who screwed an entire country, there was the world on edge, Brazil blasting off, and the first article calling out Sergio Berlusconi (way back in 2001!)

“We love our covers. We spend a lot of time and energy on them, and have fun doing them. Some are subtle, some strident, some funny, some moving, some shocking,” Emma Duncan, deputy editor of The Economist, says.

“But all express the paper’s character, and all, we hope, are intriguing enough to persuade somebody walking past a newsstand to pause, think and stop to buy a copy.”

The magazine’s staff picked out 14 of their favourite covers from the past 20 years and offered some words about what makes them special.

