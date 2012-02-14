These Are The 13 Least Gay-Friendly Countries In Europe

Photo: Flickr via Elsie esq.

Anyone paying attention to the goings-on in the European Parliament would think it was committed to tackling the issues faced by lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people in Europe: After all, a group of MEPs just pledged support to their cause.However, most support is only on paper. LGBT people still face discrimination and denial of basic rights.



“The EU directive on discrimination has been stuck for three years mostly because of Germany’s refusal to sign over concerns that it is too costly to implement,” the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA)’s Juris Lavrikovs told EUobserver.

Activists are trying to renew interest in the bill at the EU leader level, but Germany and a few other EU states say the anti-discrimination law is a national issue, not an EU one.

According to ILGA-Europe, none of the countries in Europe can claim to provide for full legal equality for LGBT people. Most have poor records when it comes to recognition of same-sex partnerships, and many have mandatory sterilization laws for transgender people.

ILGA-Europe’s Rainbow Europe Index rates each European country’s laws and administrative practices according to 24 categories and ranks them on a scale between 17 (highest score: respect of human rights and full legal equality of LGBT people) and -7 (lowest score: gross violations of human rights and discrimination of LGBT people). The countries get points for progressive laws, and points are deducted for discriminatory ones, to get an overall score.

The categories look at, among other things: anti-discrimination and anti-hatred/violence laws, existence of legal procedures for gender recognition for trans people, and legal recognition of same-sex couples and parenting rights.

