These Are The 12 Books That Bill Ackman Has All His Analysts Read

Photo: YouTube/FloatingUniversity
Monte Burke of Forbes Magazine, recently wrote a piece about a fishing guide named Oliver White who took Pershing Square Capital Management’s founder, Bill Ackman, on a fishing trip in the Bahamas. At the end of the trip, Ackman was so impressed with the young man, that he offered him an analyst position at his hedge fund.
The only stipulation was that White, read twelve books before he could start his job on The Street.
Thanks to White and Burke, here are a few of Bill Ackman’s must-reads.
- Security Analysis by Benjamin Graham
- The Warren Buffet Way by Robert G. Hagstrom
- Confidence Game: How Hedge Fund Manager Bill Ackman Called Wall Street’s Bluff by Christine Richard
- Beating the Street by Peter Lynch
- Quality of Earnings by Thornton O’Glove
- Margin of Safety: Risk-Averse Value Investing Strategies for the Thoughtful Investor by Seth Klarman
- The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham
- One Up on Wall Street: How To Use What You Already Know To Make Money In The Market by Peter Lynch and John Rothchild
- You Can Be a Stock Market Genius: Uncover the Secret Hiding Places of Stock Market Profits by Joel Greenblatt
- The Essays of Warren Buffett: Lessons for Corporate America by Lawrence A. Cunningham and Warren Buffett
- Fooling Some of the People All of the Time, A Long Short (and Now Complete) Story, Updated with New Epilogue by David Einhorn and Joel Greenblatt
Head over to Forbes to check out the list>
