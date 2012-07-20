These Are The 12 Books That Bill Ackman Has All His Analysts Read

Photo: YouTube/FloatingUniversity

Monte Burke of Forbes Magazine, recently wrote a piece about a fishing guide named Oliver White who took Pershing Square Capital Management’s founder, Bill Ackman, on a fishing trip in the Bahamas. At the end of the trip, Ackman was so impressed with the young man, that he offered him an analyst position at his hedge fund.



The only stipulation was that White, read twelve books before he could start his job on The Street.

Thanks to White and Burke, here are a few of Bill Ackman’s must-reads.

Security Analysis by Benjamin Graham

The Warren Buffet Way by Robert G. Hagstrom

Confidence Game: How Hedge Fund Manager Bill Ackman Called Wall Street’s Bluff by Christine Richard

Beating the Street by Peter Lynch

Quality of Earnings by Thornton O’Glove

Margin of Safety: Risk-Averse Value Investing Strategies for the Thoughtful Investor by Seth Klarman

The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham

One Up on Wall Street: How To Use What You Already Know To Make Money In The Market by Peter Lynch and John Rothchild

You Can Be a Stock Market Genius: Uncover the Secret Hiding Places of Stock Market Profits by Joel Greenblatt

The Essays of Warren Buffett: Lessons for Corporate America by Lawrence A. Cunningham and Warren Buffett

Fooling Some of the People All of the Time, A Long Short (and Now Complete) Story, Updated with New Epilogue by David Einhorn and Joel Greenblatt

Head over to Forbes to check out the list>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.