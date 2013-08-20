These Are The 11 Best Questions On #AskBolt Right Now

Pic courtesy YouTube/The Bolt Report

Yesterday the Herald Sun put a call out to the Twitterati asking if they’d care to ask Andrew Bolt a question about the Federal Election.

Today from noon, he’s running a live Q&A to get through them, and it’s going to be a long day.

Here’s the 11 best we could find this morning.

And yes, they are all just like this and they are all equally hilarious, so spare a thought for whoever had to spend the morning curating the #AskBolt stream.

https://twitter.com/HerrCoryBernard/statuses/369590060594655233



Ever thought about being a writer or jounalist? #askbolt — ACTUAL SUPERVILLAIN (@fivewalls) August 19, 2013





https://twitter.com/MikeRStuchbery/statuses/369561939636015105



If 97% of scientists found, based on decades of solid evidence, that you were brilliant, would you be a sceptic about that? #AskBolt — Lonelyspeck (@lonelyspeck) August 19, 2013





Would you rather be the chubby kid on 2 1/2 Men or the bass player in Nickelback? #AskBolt — A real stable, genius (@CarlJSorheim) August 19, 2013





Do you mourn for apartheid? #askbolt — Mark Williamson (@MW__Oh) August 19, 2013





https://twitter.com/sirrightalot/statuses/369577975819157504



https://twitter.com/annakissed36/statuses/369572779734990848



In episode 57 of McGyver, he started a car with a carton of eggs. Explain the science behind that #askbolt — Real and Ripped (@StraightHand) August 19, 2013





Does a Lannister always pay their debts? #AskBolt — Joshua Harvey (@jdvharvey) August 19, 2013

What’s the best way to get a fork out of a urethra? #AskBolt #AskingForAFriend — Stephen Harrington (@_StephenH) August 19, 2013

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.