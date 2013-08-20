These Are The 11 Best Questions On #AskBolt Right Now

Peter Farquhar
Pic courtesy YouTube/The Bolt Report

Yesterday the Herald Sun put a call out to the Twitterati asking if they’d care to ask Andrew Bolt a question about the Federal Election.

Today from noon, he’s running a live Q&A to get through them, and it’s going to be a long day.

Here’s the 11 best we could find this morning.

And yes, they are all just like this and they are all equally hilarious, so spare a thought for whoever had to spend the morning curating the #AskBolt stream.

https://twitter.com/HerrCoryBernard/statuses/369590060594655233


https://twitter.com/MikeRStuchbery/statuses/369561939636015105




https://twitter.com/sirrightalot/statuses/369577975819157504

https://twitter.com/annakissed36/statuses/369572779734990848


Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

australian stories