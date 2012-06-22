These Are The 11 Best Mobile Ads In The World

Photo: BBDO

The elite Cannes Lions advertising festival awarded prizes to the world’s best mobile advertisements for the first time this year.The winners of the Mobile Lions are great examples of how advertisers can meld creativity with functionality on a small screen.



The successful campaigns weren’t disruptive banner ads (that mobile gets a bad rep for), but immersive augmented reality or app experiences.

R/GA’s Nick Law, who will be judging a separate mobile awards show later this year, told Business Insider, “We aren’t totally in the advertising industry anymore—we call ourselves that by proxy since we don’t have a better word for it.”

Here’s what won the Grand Prix and Gold Lions at Cannes.

