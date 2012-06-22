These Are The 11 Best Mobile Ads In The World

Photo: BBDO
The elite Cannes Lions advertising festival awarded prizes to the world’s best mobile advertisements for the first time this year.The winners of the Mobile Lions are great examples of how advertisers can meld creativity with functionality on a small screen.
The successful campaigns weren’t disruptive banner ads (that mobile gets a bad rep for), but immersive augmented reality or app experiences.
R/GA’s Nick Law, who will be judging a separate mobile awards show later this year, told Business Insider, “We aren’t totally in the advertising industry anymore—we call ourselves that by proxy since we don’t have a better word for it.”
Here’s what won the Grand Prix and Gold Lions at Cannes.
As a part of Project Rebrief, in which the tech mogul recreates memorable ads for a digitally-inclined audience, Google recreated Coca-Cola's famous ad in which people gather on a hilltop and sing about how they'd 'Like to buy the world a Coke.'
Google did them one better. Using the Hilltop Re-Imagined app, users didn't have to buy people cokes. One click of their cell phone, and they could send a free soda to strangers around the world. The Coke, along with a customised message (by Google translate, of course), popped out of specially made and strategically located vending machines in New York, Buenos Aires, and more.
This won the Mobile Lions Grand Prix at the Cannes ad festival (aka the highest mobile ad honour ever).
Advertiser: Google for Coke
Advertising Agency: Grow Interactive, Johannes Leonardo
Backseat Driver just barely lost to Google's 'Hilltop Re-Imagined' at Cannes--the jury even had to do a tie-breaking vote.
The iPhone app/digital toy uses the phone's GPS function in a way that allows children to drive a virtual car along the same street as the actual car he or she is riding in. (Presumably in the backseat). Real stores and landmarks are incorporated into the game thanks to the Foursquare API.
Advertiser: Toyota Motor
Advertising Agency: PARTY Tokyo, Japan
Red Tomato is a neighbourhood pizzeria in a neighbourhood with over 200 nationalities. Thus, the Dubai-based pizza parlor has some communication issues during deliveries. To solve the problem, Red Tomato delivered a pizza magnet that also serves as a pizza button that is activated by connecting through a mobile phone's blue tooth. Just specify your favourite pizza online, and you can get a pizza delivered with just the push of a button.
Deliveries increased by 500 per cent.
Advertiser: Red Tomato Pizza
Advertising Agency: TBWA/RAAD Dubai
Apparently 'Douche Parking' is a major issue on the streets of Russia. (To which I say, you've never driven in Los Angeles). Online newspaper The Village.ru decided to create an app that would shame people out of being douchey drivers. How? 'It allows people to take pictures of wrongly parked cars, and save the car number, type (e.g. crossover) and colour. This data is streamed live to special banner ads that are targeted through IP address to locations where these cars were parked. These banners work as pop-ups where you see a car with a number 'parked' on an article you're reading.'
Due to the location targeting, a lot of people saw their own cars (or those of their neighbours) in the ad. Way to out-douche the douches.
Advertiser: The Village
Advertising Agency: Look At Me, Moscow
Bradesco, a car insurance provider, placed ads in iPad magazines that appeared to be a traditional spread for a car. The twist comes when the reader tries to turn the page. When readers swept a finger across the tablet's screen to turn the page, the car follows and crashes. Tagline: 'Unexpected events happen without warning. Make a Bradesco car insurance plan.'
Advertiser: Bradesco Seguros
Advertising Agency: Allmap BBDO, São Paulo
This app brought the Super Bowl to a second screen: your phone. The point? It was 'designed to distract viewers from competitors' ads and give them a reason to engage with Chevy for the entire game. It rewarded players' attention with awesome prizes and got entire parties to watch our ads again and again: first on TV, then in the app, then online.'
700,000 signed into the app, and over 21 million trivia questions were answered. (20 lucky users even won a Chevy).
Advertiser: Chevrolet
Advertising Agency: Goodby Silverstein & Partners
The Toronto Hospital for Sick Children specialises in treating children with cancer. The hospital, however, began noticing a problem: Not only were the children undergoing chemotherapy and surgery, but afterwards, exhausted and barely being able to hold up a pen, the kids are asked to keep daily reports regarding pain levels.
In an experiment, each kid was given an iPhone and asked to use this easy app to track their pain and progress. An alarm sounds twice a day and allows them to record their levels without much physical exertion. The hospital also involved actors from Canadian cop TV shows to pop up in the app to keep things interesting.
Advertiser: The Hospital for Sick Children
Advertising Agency: Cundari, Toronto
Need respite from a boo boo? Using augmented reality, Band-Aid created an app that allows parents/kids/whoever to scan a Band-Aid with their phone and be rewarded with a tête-à-tête with the muppets. Scan the Band-Aid and you get Miss Piggy posing for paparazzi, Gonzo doing a stunt, or Kermit singing The Rainbow Connection.
Advertiser: Johnson & Johnson
Advertising Agency: JWT New York
Nokia wanted to show off what its phone could do, to iOS and Android users on their competitors' phones. 'Surfing the mobile web, the user is surprised by a sudden appearance of the Windows Phone interface on their iOS or Android device -- a surreal experience.'
The campaign boasted a 29.7 per cent click through rate.
Advertiser: Nokia
Advertising Agency: YOC Berlin and Carat Dusseldorf
Using mobile SMS technology, The MicroLoan Foundation (a charity that helps African women set up their own small businesses through micro-financing) created a quick and easy way for users to donate--and receive public awards. 'On a digital poster site at a busy shopping centre in London, we created unfinished portraits of African women, made entirely of pennies. Then we invited passers-by to complete each picture by texting a donation to the poster, along with their name. Making innovative use of Grand Visual's OpenLoop platform, the SMS activated an on-screen animation sequence, and the donation dropped into place as an animated shower of coins, adding to the unfinished portrait.'
A total of 314,200 people were exposed to the campaign, and 21 African women now have their own small businesses.
Advertiser: The Microloan Foundation
Advertising Agency: DLKW Lowe London
