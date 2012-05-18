Good Luck Trying To Score A Grant At One Of These Colleges

Photo: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

With prices at state universities continuing to spiral ever higher, affording college has become increasingly difficult for many families.Some states, however, are making it even tougher for students to afford college by directing much of their state grant aid to more affluent students who don’t need the financial help.



An important new report from the Brookings Institutepinpoints how all 50 states and the District of Columbia deploy their state grants to college students. Nationwide, states allocate 73% of their college grants to students who file for financial aid and require a helping hand.

Some states, however, are playing Grinch with their college grants by allocating much of the money to students who don’t require assistance. Some of these states are devoting the majority of awards to students based on “merit.” A common way that states determine merit is to look at high school performance such as grades and test scores.

10 stingiest states for college students

What follows is a list of states, the majority of them in the South, that provide the smallest percentage of their college grants based on students’ financial need:

Georgia 0%

South Dakota 5%

Mississippi 14%

Louisiana 16%

South Carolina 19%

