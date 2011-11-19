These Are The 10 Roles That Made George Clooney's Career

From his talents as an actor to his dashing good looks, George Clooney has been charming us for years. This week, he takes to the big screen once more in The Descendants, which got us reminiscing about all the roles that have made us swoon in the past. From his turn as a smooth-talking criminal to an animated fox, check out the 10 roles that have made us fall in love with Clooney.



Dr. Doug Ross, ER Before he hit the big screen, Clooney heated up our TVs as Dr. Doug Ross. Everything from the fact that he worked with children as a pediatrician to his relationship with Nurse Carol Hathaway made us want to schedule an appointment with the handsome doctor. Jack Taylor, One Fine Day It’s hard to find Clooney in a romantic comedy these days, which is why I’ll always have a soft spot for One Fine Day. Sure, Jack is a little scattered, but he’s also charming and irresistible. While his romance with Melanie (Michelle Pfieffer) is cute, the real sweetness is in the way he relates to his daughter, Maggie (a pint-size Mae Whitman). Jack Foley, Out of Sight How do you make a bad guy occupation like bank robber sexy? Cast Clooney. As Jack, a career criminal who’s escaping prison, he charms a US marshal played by Jennifer Lopez with the greatest of ease. I mean, they get trapped in a car trunk together. She’s toast. Everett, O Brother, Where Art Thou? Clooney typically takes on the role of smooth-talking, sharply dressed charmers, so it was refreshing to see him as Everett, with his country twang and eventual rise to stardom as a Soggy Bottom Boy. Danny Ocean, Ocean’s Eleven Danny Ocean may be a thief, but he approaches his ambitious task of robbing a Vegas casino with such undeniable confidence and swagger that it’s hard not to root for him. He has the brains necessary to organise the high-stakes heist while still operating by a moral code that prevents him from ever stealing from someone who doesn’t deserve it. Miles, Intolerable Cruelty Miles, Clooney’s character in this comedy from the Coen brothers, is a divorce attorney who’s as good at winning cases as he is at dodging commitment. When he meets manipulative Marilyn, a woman who hates him after he represents her ex, they spar, then fall in love. Oh to be the woman who could change Clooney’s ways. Fred Friendly, Good Night, and Good Luck Clooney is an actor who feels like a classic movie star, and that timeless aura makes him so believable in the black and white Good Night and Good Luck, which he directed. As real-life news producer Fred Friendly, Clooney has to fight the good fight to bring the country its news, and he manages to be both serious and dreamy doing it. Ryan Bingham, Up in the Air Though Ryan claims to love leading a life of nonstop travel that prevents him from ever really getting attached to anyone, he ultimately turns out to be a softy. The big difference between Ryan and the rest of Clooney’s characters is that Ryan is one of the few that actually gets his heart broken — instead of the other way around. Mr. Fox, Fantastic Mr. Fox Just because you can’t see George Clooney’s face in this movie doesn’t mean his personality isn’t there. He lends his voice to the title character in Fantastic Mr. Fox, and his involvement is a big part of the reason why Wes Anderson’s animated film makes my heart melt. Matt King, The Descendants Clooney flexes his emotional muscles in The Descendantsas a guy who re-evaluates his life when a boating accident leaves his wife in a coma. Despite countless Hawaiian-print shirts, Matt is still endearing as a father struggling to reconnect with his two daughters.

This post originally appeared on BuzzSugar.

