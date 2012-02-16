These Are The 10 NEW Most Expensive Cities In The World

Matthew Kassel
Zurich, Switzerland

For the first time, Zurich has outpaced Tokyo as the world’s most expensive city, according to a new worldwide cost of living survey by the Economist Intelligence Unit. It’s been at least two decades since the Swiss city last earned the top ranking in the EIU’s bi-annual report, which has been carried out for 30 years.

Zurich moved up from the fourth place spot in the last ranking, with an index swing of 34 percentage points. 

Switzerland, which pegged its Swiss Franc to the struggling Euro to maintain competitiveness, has seen its currency strengthen over the last few years, the EIU says in its report. Japan, too, which moved from first to second in the ranking, has witnessed a strong currency movement.

And the cost of white bread has risen everywhere.

The survey calculates cost of living based on numerous individual prices, products, and services, including food, clothing, home rents, and transport. Each cost of living index is set in relation to New York’s, which is pegged at 100.

For comparison's sake, New York was #47 on the list

Cost of living index: 100

Loaf of white bread:

  • Today: $6.06
  • 5 years ago: $3.50

1 kg. white rice:

  • Today: $3.78
  • 5 years ago: $4.36

1 liter unleaded petrol:

  • Today: $1.11
  • 5 years ago: $0.64

Source: Economist Intelligence Unit

#10 Frankfurt

Cost of living index: 137

Loaf of white bread:

  • Today: $3.69
  • 5 years ago: $2.76

1 kg. white rice:

  • Today: $5.69
  • 5 years ago: $2.90

1 liter unleaded petrol:

  • Today: $2.23
  • 5 years ago: $1.70

Source: Economist Intelligence Unit

#9 Singapore

Cost of living index: 142

Loaf of white bread:

  • Today: $3.19
  • 5 years ago: $2.31

1 kg. white rice:

  • Today: $2.54
  • 5 years ago: $0.95

1 liter unleaded petrol:

  • Today: $1.70
  • 5 years ago: $1.11

Source: Economist Intelligence Unit

#8 Melbourne

Cost of living index: 145

Loaf of white bread:

  • Today: $2.28
  • 5 years ago: $2.17

1 kg. white rice:

  • Today: $3.05
  • 5 years ago: $1.58

1 liter unleaded petrol:

  • Today: $1.50
  • 5 years ago: $0.89

Source: Economist Intelligence Unit

#7 Sydney

Cost of living index: 147

Loaf of white bread:

  • Today: $3.48
  • 5 years ago: $2.41

1 kg. white rice:

  • Today: $2.97
  • 5 years ago: $1.53

1 liter unleaded petrol:

  • Today: $1.50
  • 5 years ago: $0.85

Source: Economist Intelligence Unit

#6 Paris

Cost of living index: 150

Loaf of white bread:

  • Today: $6.57
  • 5 years ago: $4.14

1 kg. white rice:

  • Today: $3.93
  • 5 years ago: $3.23

1 liter unleaded petrol:

  • Today: $2.17
  • 5 years ago: $1.89

Source: Economist Intelligence Unit

#5 Oslo

Cost of living index: 156

Loaf of white bread:

  • Today: $5.52
  • 5 years ago: $3.07

1 kg. white rice:

  • Today: $4.07
  • 5 years ago: $3.15

1 liter unleaded petrol:

  • Today: $2.61
  • 5 years ago: $1.67

Source: Economist Intelligence Unit

#4 Osaka Kobe

Cost of living index: 157

Loaf of white bread:

  • Today: $6.08
  • 5 years ago: $3.60

1 kg. white rice:

  • Today: $5.42
  • 5 years ago: $4.42

1 liter unleaded petrol:

  • Today: $1.91
  • 5 years ago: $1.20

Source: Economist Intelligence Unit

#3 Geneva

Cost of living index: 157

Loaf of white bread:

  • Today: $6.15
  • 5 years ago: $4.32

1 kg. white rice:

  • Today: $4.81
  • 5 years ago: $2.84

1 liter unleaded petrol:

  • Today: $2.28
  • 5 years ago: $1.34

Source: Economist Intelligence Unit

#2 Tokyo

Cost of living index: 166

Loaf of white bread:

  • Today: $7.96
  • 5 years ago: $5.03

1 kg. white rice:

  • Today: $7.76
  • 5 years ago: $5.27

1 liter unleaded petrol:

  • Today: $1.90
  • 5 years ago: $1.20

Source: Economist Intelligence Unit

#1 Zurich

Cost of living index: 170

Loaf of white bread:

  • Today: $6.15
  • 5 years ago: $3.93

1 kg. white rice:

  • Today: $5.38
  • 5 years ago: $3.04

1 liter unleaded petrol:

  • Today: $2.26
  • 5 years ago: $1.36

Source: Economist Intelligence Unit

America is no slouch, either

