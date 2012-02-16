These Are The 10 NEW Most Expensive Cities In The World

Photo: flickr/ szeke

For the first time, Zurich has outpaced Tokyo as the world’s most expensive city, according to a new worldwide cost of living survey by the Economist Intelligence Unit. It’s been at least two decades since the Swiss city last earned the top ranking in the EIU’s bi-annual report, which has been carried out for 30 years.



Zurich moved up from the fourth place spot in the last ranking, with an index swing of 34 percentage points.

Switzerland, which pegged its Swiss Franc to the struggling Euro to maintain competitiveness, has seen its currency strengthen over the last few years, the EIU says in its report. Japan, too, which moved from first to second in the ranking, has witnessed a strong currency movement.

And the cost of white bread has risen everywhere.

The survey calculates cost of living based on numerous individual prices, products, and services, including food, clothing, home rents, and transport. Each cost of living index is set in relation to New York’s, which is pegged at 100.

