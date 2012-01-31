These Are The 10 Fastest Street Legal Cars On The Market

Photo: via CarBuzz

Over the years, there has been an incredible war amongst manufacturers to build the fastest car in the world.While some have surprised the automakers, others have been devised from the start with one goal in mind: stratospheric top speeds.



Obviously, these cars will rarely, if ever, reach their potential on the road. If they do, the driver is looking at losing the car to the authorities and not getting it back for a long time, mainly because he will be in jail.

Since the 200 mile-per-hour barrier was broken by the Ferrari F40, speeds have only continued to climb. Today, 200 is considered almost mundane for a supercar, and speeds are now approaching 270 miles-per-hour.

This year, American company SSC is looking to reclaim the title of fastest car in the world. Their eloquently named Tuatura is anticipated to hit a top speed of 275 miles-per-hour.

Another American company, Hennessey, also has a weapon on their hands in the form of the Venom GT. The Lotus-based car has 1,200 horsepower and has a claimed top speed between 260-275 miles-per-hour.

Finally, Italian specialty maker Pagani is releasing its 700 horsepower Huayra (another tough name), which has a claimed top speed of 230 miles-per-hour, which almost seems boring.

With that in mind, we decided it was prime time to take a look at some of the fastest cars you can drive home from a dealership today.

We required that the car be available to purchase in 2012 and did not include cars that are not being delivered to customers yet, are not series production cars, or whose top speed is not yet verified.

Sorry SSC, Hennessey, and Pagani.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.