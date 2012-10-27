The Military Is Calling On These Robots To Do Things It Never Imagined

If it looks badass, it probably is.

The 7-ton Armed Robotic Vehicle, or ARV, is capable of carrying a ton, that's 2000 lbs, of weaponry. Deployable from a variety of airborne troops carriers, to include the C-130 cargo plane and the CH-46 helicopter.

It incorporates a 'man-in-the-loop' semi autonomous firing system, which boasts the capability for common missiles, hellfire missiles, medium machine gun systems as well as the 30mm Mk 44 chain gun.

It's mobile enough to follow the ground infantry almost anywhere, and it can even carry them in tougher terrain.

This is not one remote control car you're going to find under the Christmas tree.