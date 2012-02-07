These Are The 10 Biggest Things To Take Away From Last Night's Super Bowl

Photo: TimmyGUNZ | Flickr

The Super Bowl is done, and it did not disappoint the hundreds of millions of people who watched it all over the world.For the New England Patriots and their fans, it was deja vu all over again watching Eli Manning drive the Giants down the field in the closing minutes that will be most remembered for yet another spectacular grab.



This time it was Mario Manningham reeling in a 38-yard grab with 3:19 to go that took the Giants away from their own end zone. Despite the Giants almost finding a way to lose, they held on to win 21-17 to capture their second Super Bowl in the past four years and fourth overall.

It has been an incredible run for a Giants team that many left for dead numerous times this year, starting before the first snap of the season when the team sustained a number of injuries to the defence in the preseason.

From the heroics of Manning to other players (literally) dropping the ball, this game had it all.

