These are the 10 Australian universities with the highest full-time employment rates for graduates

A new report looks at the employment outcomes of graduates from Australian universities.

It found that the full time employment rate for undergraduates three years after completing university is 90.1%.

The report also listed the universities with the highest full-time employment rates for undergraduates three years after graduating.

A new report has revealed the full-time employment rates of Aussie graduates after they graduated from university.

The 2020 Graduate Outcomes Survey looks at the medium-term employment outcomes of university graduates around three years after they graduated. It was based on analysis of graduates who responded to the Graduate Outcomes Survey in 2017.

Straight after graduation, the undergraduate full-time employment rate was 73% in 2017. However, it jumped 17.1% in the three years after graduation to reach 90.1% in 2020.

For undergrads, the median salary of those who had full time work increased from $60,000 in 2017 to $75,000 in 2020.

When looking at those who graduated from postgraduate coursework, 94.1% had full-time employment with a median salary of $98,000.

Universities that produced a high proportion of full-time working graduates

All universities in the report reported full-time employment rates for graduates above 81% three years after their graduation.

“It is important to acknowledge that factors beyond the quality of teaching, careers advice and the like, such as course offerings, the composition of the student population and variations in state/territory and regional labour markets, might also impact on employment outcomes,” the report said.

These are the top 10 universities with the highest full-time employment rates for undergraduates three years after graduating:

Australian Catholic University – 95.5%

The Australian National University – 95.2%

University of Canberra – 94.1%

Charles Sturt University – 93.9%

James Cook University – 93.8%

University of New South Wales – 93.6%

Charles Darwin University – 93.0%

Bond University – 92.3%

Federation University Australia – 92.3%

University of Technology Sydney – 92.2%

Here are the top 10 universities for full-time employment outcomes when it comes to the post-graduate coursework level.

Australian Catholic University – 98.6%

Federation University Australia – 98.2%

The University of Notre Dame Australia – 98.2%

La Trobe University – 97.9%

Macquarie University – 97.3%

Queensland University of Technology – 97.2%

The Australian National University – 96.8%

Monash University – 96.1%

University of New South Wales – 96.0%

Central Queensland University – 95.9%

The report also listed the full timemedian salary for undergraduates in 2020

The University of Notre Dame Australia – $83,300

University of Southern Queensland – $83,000

Central Queensland University – $80,200

James Cook University – $80,000

University of New South Wales – $80,000

University of New England – $79,000

Charles Darwin University – $78,500

Charles Sturt University – $78,300

Curtin University – $78,000

The Australian National University – $78,000

