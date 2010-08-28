The 8 Sexiest, Funniest, Best Magazine Covers Of The Year

Confession: With the help of one of our great interns, I put together a 72-image slideshow yesterday with pictures of the finalists for the American Society of Magazine Editors’ annual magazine covers contest. Yes, I know, that’s a ridiculously long slideshow. But the covers were all really nice to look at and lots and lots of people clicked through the whole thing. I, however, did not.



Until now!

In fact I just clicked through it several times to decide which covers were my favourites overall.

I came up with eight. Of those, four were in the “Science & Technology” category, two were in the “Most Controversial,” category, one was in the “News & Business” category and one was in the “Sexiest” category. What does that say about me?

