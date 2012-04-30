This Is Occupy Wall Street's Huge Plan To Disrupt New York Today

Photo: @ceonola

Occupy Wall Street is trying to make a huge comeback today with an entire day of protests have been planned in honour of May Day.City officials and financial firms are already on high alert and also planning on how to operate around this day of protest that could shut down the city.



What are these protests that could handicap New York so? OWS wasn’t shy about making that publicly available information on their website—here’s the whole list of events from 8am to 8pm tomorrow, along with their location, time and organisation sponsors:

99 Picket Lines

Midtown Manhattan

Community groups, unions, affinity groups and OWS

Pop-up Occupation with Mutual Aid (unpermitted)

8am–2pm, Bryant Park, Manhattan

Occupy Wall Street

May Day Morning Commute from Brooklyn

8:00am, Maria Hernandez Park, Brooklyn

Free Coffee + Breakfast! MARCH from Knickerbocker to Flushing to Broadway to Continental Army Plaza

Occupy Williamsburg, Occupy Bushwick

Sitting Meditation

8–11am, Bryant Park (southwest corner), Manhattan

OWS Meditation working group

Bike Bloc

9am, Union Square, Manhattan

Strike Everywhere

The Free University: Lectures, Workshops, Skill-Shares and Discussions

10am–3pm, Madison Square Park, Manhattan

more info

Occupy Brooklyn March over the Williamsburg Bridge and into Wall Street

10:30am, Continental Army Plaza, Brooklyn

Occupy Williamsburg, Occupy Bushwick

Building Community Alternatives to Capitalism Day

11am–10pm, LaunchPad, 721 Franklin Ave., Brooklyn

Brooklyn Skillshare

Teach-in: How to Keep Your Cool and Occupy…Understanding Aggression

11am, Bryant Park (southwest corner), Manhattan

OWS Meditation working group

High School Student Walkout Convergence

12pm, Fort Greene Park, Brooklyn

Guitarmy: Guitar Workshop and Rehearsal with Tom Morello

Permitted Gathering Space for May Day Festivities

12pm, Bryant Park, Gertrude Stein Statue (east side), Manhattan

OWS Music working group

Call2Create

all day, art events throughout NYC

Wildcat March (unpermitted)

1pm, Sara D. Roosevelt Park (East Houston St. & 2nd Ave.), Manhattan

Strike Everywhere

OWS Mutual Aid cluster

1pm-4pm, Union Square

OWS Mutual Aid cluster is hosting a free store, skill shares and workshops on a variety of subjects related to life outside the dominant capitalist paradigm.

* 3pm May Pole Dance with Movement for Change and the Puppet Guild.

Meditation Flash Mob followed by Kirtan

1pm, Bryant Park (southwest corner), Manhattan

OWS Meditation working group

Day Without Workers/Día sin los Trabajadores: May Day March and Speakout

2pm, 5th Ave. at 54th St. in Brooklyn, marching to 36th St & 4th Ave. to take subway at 3:30pm to Union Square rally in Manhattan

Occupy/Ocupemos Sunset Park

MayDay on D-Block!!

2pm, Houston & Ave D, Manhattan

LES public housing residents & tenants take their struggle to the street! All invited!

Occupy Avenue D

Occupy Wall Street & Guitarmy March (unpermitted)

2pm, Bryant Park to Union Square, Manhattan

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Two-Spirit, Trans and Gender Non-Conforming Contingent!

3pm at Regal Movie Theatre, 50 Broadway (at 13th St.) – joining rally at Union Square after

Audre Lorde Project, FIERCE, Queers for Economic Justice, Streetwise and Safe and the Sylvia Rivera Law Project

Solidarity Rally with Tom Morello, Dan Deacon, Immortal Technique, Das Racist, Bobby Sanabria and special guests(permitted)

4–5:30pm, Union Square, Manhattan

May First Coalition, labour Unions and OWS

May Day Choir Convergence

5:15pm, Madison Square Park (in front of the fountain), Manhattan

Occupy the Rent Guidelines Board: A Tenants’ General Assembly

5:30pm, 7 East 7th St. (outside Cooper Union), Manhattan

Real Rent Reform Campaign

Solidarity March (permitted)

5:30pm, Union Square to Wall Street, Manhattan

May First Coalition, labour Unions and OWS

JD Samson & MEN Perform

7pm, 2 Broadway

After the march concludes, more performances and speakers will start the after-party!

Occupy Wall Street Afterparty

8pm, Wall Street area

details forthcoming…

We’ll be covering the whole day of events tomorrow on Business Insider, so be sure to check back for live updates.

