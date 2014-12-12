These Are Most-Loved -- And Most-Hated -- Brands Of The Year

Which brands improved their reputations on social media in 2014? And which companies made them worse?
Those are the questions we asked Sprinklr, a social media management software company, which used its Social Index tool to track 35,000 brands across a range of social networks to find out which companies saw the biggest increases in consumer love, and which lost the most ground from January through December.
Sprinklr says: The Burton company continues to provide quality snowboards and great to their loyal fanbase. Jake Burton Carpenter, an early visionary in the sport, heads up the company as chairman out of their Burlingon, Vermont offices, and the Burton Team of snowboarding stars promote the products and authentic brand image.
The company stays on the cutting edge of technology, both in the sport and on social, embracing emerging platforms such as Instagram.
Sprinklr says: Yamaha Motor Co., which sells a variety of power vehicles, benefits from its longstanding reputation as an industry leader. The company emphasises product stability and consistency, repeatedly winning awards for quality and customer satisfaction.
This year the company premiered a new bike exclusively for the European market, usher in a new 'passion and Performance' slogan for its musical instrument business, and underwent a website redesign.
Sprinklr says. Turkish Airlines makes social media and customer care a priority in an industry known for angry fliers and Twitter mishaps. By emphasising local specialisation and bringing an element of fun into their brand voice, Turkish Airlines distinguishes themselves from other international airlines.
The company won the World Airline Awards title of 'Best Airline in Europe' and doesn't seem to be decelerating the pace any time soon, with an astounding 300% increase in participation on social this year. The brand is also rumoured to become the next shirt sponsor of Chelsea Football Club.
Sprinklr says: The Italian-operated Fiat division of Fiat-Chrysler is making moves to cross the pond and penetrate the US market. With an aggressive five-year advertising plan and a successful IPO on the New York Stock Exchange in October, things are looking up for the pint-sized vehicles as the company fully establishes itself as a true global competitor.
On social, the company is tapping into its loyal fanbase with a 38% increase in engagement and a 30% lift in satisfaction over the year.
Sprinklr says: With plummeting mail volumes and trends shifting toward e-cards and other online options, traditional card retailers like Hallmark Cards are suffering.
The company does offer e-cards, but it is struggling to inspire conversation on social, having seen a 59% decrease in engagement this year.
Sprinklr says: Alpha Media Group has had a shaky recent past with five CEOs passing through the company in just three years. After a failed sale of its flagship product Maxim Magazine to Darden Media Group, the company finally found a buyer in Biglari Holdings in early 2014.
Maxim Magazine itself is not exactly thriving, with decreasing advertising revenues and a shift in interests from its target demographic. For these reasons, Alpha Media Group is suffering on social: It has seen an 84% decrease in engagement and 24% decrease in satisfaction this year.
Sprinklr says: Darden Restaurants, which owns a number of casual dining staples, is struggling to remain relevant and profitable against the fast-casual Chipotle-style restaurants of the world. In an effort to modernize its image, Olive Garden underwent a drastic rebrand this year that roundly received negative reviews.
The company continues to strive toward improvements, recently announcing multiple leadership changes and strategic actions that will focus more on guest experience and cost reduction.
Sprinklr says: While American Airlines Group, parent company of American Airlines and US Airways, has seen increase in stock value throughout the year, its social media and customer care strategy could do with an overhaul.
In an industry that has never been known for great service, American Airlines Group's companies have had a particularly rough year -- topped by US Airways sending a highly inappropriate pornographic tweet in April.
