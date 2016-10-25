These are Lonely Planet's 10 best cities to visit in 2017

The world is a pretty big place, so we can’t blame you for being indecisive.
Lonely Planet, a go-to resource for travellers for over 40 years, just released its new book, “Best in Travel 2017.”
In it, the guidebook gurus outline the world’s hottest trends, destinations, and experiences for next year, all based on their team of writers and experts.
Here are their picks for the top 10 cities to travel to next year.
This gem of a town is what all towns should be: friendly and sustainable, with an emphasis on living well.
Moscow's new airport and extensive metro line expansions means that getting there and getting around has never been easier. Plus, as it's celebrating its Revolution centennial and becoming host to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, it's bound to pull out all the stops.
Portugal is the place to be right now, as it's both cheaper and more underrated than the rest of Europe -- despite being equally impressive in terms of sights, culture and cuisine than some of Europe's more well-known destinations, like Barcelona or Rome. Lisbon is one of the best bargains around right now.
From massive skyscrapers to tiny temples, South Korea's business and cultural capital is the perfect mix of old and new. Even better, next year an ageing elevated highway will be transformed into the Skygarden -- a beautiful, aerial park.
Known as 'Little Florence,' Pistoia has all of the culture but none of the crowds. In fact, the Tuscan town will become Italy's Capital of Culture in 2017.
For a slightly more inexpensive trip to Europe, check out the beautiful, under-the-radar lakeside town of Ohrid. Those looking for culture can explore ancient castles and churches, while the outdoorsy can rent boats, hit the beach, or hike and bike in surrounding forests.
Forget Spring Break-y Cancun and the increasingly crowded Tulum, and visit Merida instead. The Mexican city has heaps of cultural offerings, from live music and art shows to Mayan ruins and artifacts. In fact, the city was designated the American Capital of Culture this year.
Great food, great beaches, and more museums and theatres than any other city in the US. While none of this is news, the new 2016 Metro expansion and initiatives like Car Free LA has made getting around town easier for non-driving tourists.
Cape Town is becoming a force to be reckoned with, becoming increasingly more global, with a burgeoning culinary scene. In 2017 it will also become home to the new Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art, the world's largest museum of contemporary African art.
