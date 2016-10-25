These are Lonely Planet's 10 best cities to visit in 2017

Sean Pavone / iStock Lisbon is the ultimate bargain right now.

The world is a pretty big place, so we can’t blame you for being indecisive.

Lonely Planet, a go-to resource for travellers for over 40 years, just released its new book, “Best in Travel 2017.”

In it, the guidebook gurus outline the world’s hottest trends, destinations, and experiences for next year, all based on their team of writers and experts.

Here are their picks for the top 10 cities to travel to next year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.