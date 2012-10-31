These Are Google's Biggest Advertisers, Ranked By Dollars Spent Daily

Ask.com — which competes with Google for search queries — is one of Google’s biggest advertisers, as ranked by dollars spent in Q3 2012, according to research on more than $1 billion dollars worth of AdWords spent via WordStream, a company that specialises in Google search ads. (The vast majority of Google’s revenue comes from search.)



Ask is Google’s second-biggest advertiser, spending $155,000 a day in Q3 2012.

The top advertiser is Phoenix University, the online school.

Amazon, another business that competes with Google for shopping-related search queries, spent $132,000 a day.

WordStream CEO Larry Kim tells us he saw a big decline in the average cost per click (CPC) and significant growth in ad impressions and clicks during the quarter.

Overall we’re seeing a bunch of changes in the Google economy. We’re seeing a huge growth in ad impressions, combined with lower costs per click. We think this is a win-win for advertisers and Google. Advertisers can drive more customers for less spend, thereby getting more value, and Google is less reliant on those crazy expensive keywords which weren’t that sustainable in the long run, and will probably pick up more advertisers in the process because there’s more value there now.

