These Are Filmmaker Wes Anderson's Amazing Ads That Will Premiere During The Oscars

Filmies will rejoice to see two Hyundai ads directed by Wes Anderson premiere during Sunday night’s 84th annual Oscars broadcast.

Anderson, a two time Academy Award nominee, isn’t new to the Oscars or the advertising world. He has done previous work for Ikea, American Express, and Stella Antois. Sunday’s two Hyundai Azera spots, titled “Talk to My Car” and “Modern Life,” are true to Anderson’s unique style, infused with nostalgia and quirky familial interactions.



Considering that the Academy Awards only features 30 minutes of ads during the entire broadcast—to put that in perspective, the 2010 Oscars featured 9 minutes and 40 seconds of ads per hour while regular prime time has between 14 and 16 minutes of commercials—audiences will certainly take note of Anderson’s creative pieces.

The 30-second commercials, averaging $1.7 million a spot, make up two of Hyundai’s nine Oscar spots (including its two pre-Oscar ads). Hyundai and JC Penney were last year’s top Oscar advertisers, buying a total of 3 minutes and 30 seconds of commercials, which cost $10.9 million. According to Kantar Media, the two advertisers even outspent three of 2012’s nine nominees before and after their release.

