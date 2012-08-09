The 10 Most Shorted Banks In Europe

Europe is in some major financial trouble right now, and that’s certainly being reflected in bank stocks, which have taken a tumble across the board.



Markit drew up a list of the most shorted banks in the Stoxx 600, essentially the big banks that investors believe are most likely to see problems ahead.

Unsurprisingly, Spanish and Italian banks occupy a number of spots on the list, however the presence of French, Swiss, and Belgian banks on that list also indicates that financial tensions are spilling over into the rest of Europe’s banking system, despite stabilizing liquidity measures from the European Central Bank earlier this year.

Photo: Markit via Euromoney

