These are Deloitte's major Australian technology trends for 2016

Deloitte’s annual technology, media and telecommunications predictions are out, with the big trend being technology that will make consumers’ lives easier.

So here are the big predictions:

Mobile commerce will boom

It’s estimated that people buying things on touch-based technology such as your phone or tablet will increase by as much as 150% in 2016. By speeding up and simplifying transactions with the Australian arrival of technology, such as Apple Pay and Android Pay, it will reduce the “browse to pay” period to just a few seconds.

Also with mobiles, they’re predicting that 26% of mobile phone users won’t even make a singe phone call in a given week in 2016. In Australia, 70% of people communicated using instant messaging services last year, and that’s expected to keep growing.

AI will be big

Deloitte isn’t the only one saying this. They go as far as predicting that 80 of the 100 largest enterprise software companies in the world will have integrated cognitive technology into their products, up from 25.

Virtual reality is finally starting to power up

It’s predicted that in 2016, virtual reality will finally become a billion dollar market. Despite certain VR technologies being around for years, up until now it had always remained a niche market. But advances in the technology mean it will be a huge boom for real estate, tourism, design and education.

Consumers want faster internet

With more internet connected devices than ever using more data intensive apps than ever, the need for faster internet speeds will be a huge factor for consumers. The NBN is expecting to be rolling out more connections than ever in 2016, including launching its FTTN and HFC networks. It’ll be interesting to see if these technologies live up to the increasing consumer demand.

Streaming services won’t kill pay-TV or FTA

Rather than imploding, the market share of broadcast TV will simply erode to make way for new players in the market such as Netflix, Stan, Presto and even YouTube. In the USA, it’s expected that just 1% of the population will have cut the cord and gone solely to streaming services in 2016, an important indicator for the Australian market.

One thing that is expected to end, or come close to ending is the dominance of time-shifted live TV, with streaming services all but killing the need for such a thing.

Women in tech

While worldwide, there are fewer than 25% of women in technology jobs, with that figure not expected to grow in 2016, Australia is punching above its weight. Women hold 28% of IT jobs in Australia which is expected to grow, and while not much, it’s a start at breaking down cultural barriers.

