We read Oscar Health's public filing so you don't have to

Late Friday, Oscar Health dropped its S-1 filing as it prepares to go public. We read through the full 208-page document so you don’t have to. Here’s what we learned. Meanwhile, Clover Health is pushing back after a short report put it in the hot seat,

Mario schlosser oscar healthEduardo Munoz/ReutersMario Schlosser, CEO and co-founder of Oscar speaks to guests during the TechCrunch Disrupt event in Manhattan, in New York City, NY, U.S. May 15, 2017.


Oscar Health, the original buzzy health insurance startup, has filed to go public. We pored over its 208-page filing to find 4 key takeaways.


Read the full story from Shelby Livingston here>>

Kevin Dedner Hurdle Founder Digital Mental HealthCourtesy of Kevin Dedner



Investors told this Black founder that BIPOC-geared teletherapy was too niche. Here’s how Kevin Dedner raised $US5 million to start Hurdle anyway.


Read the full story from Patricia Kelly Yeo here>>

Rich people steal covid vaccine 4x3Samantha Lee/Insider

Some rich people are gaming the system to get COVID-19 vaccines using hefty donations and cosy relationships with CEOs


Read the full story from Julia Naftulin and Allana Akhtar here>>

