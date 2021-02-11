The inequity in vaccine distribution

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Today’s the day! Join Megan Hernbroth and a group of healthcare VCs for a discussion about the future of digital health, biotech, and startups at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT. I can’t wait!

Also today in healthcare news: Ways to fix the inequities in vaccine distribution, Northwell’s plan to work more directly with companies like Whole Foods, and how the future of sequencing companies like 23andMe is shaking out.

Coronavirus vaccine distributionSarah Silbiger/Getty ImagesA group of people show off their coronavirus vaccine record cards on February 6, 2021.


White Americans are getting more than their fair share of COVID-19 shots â€” but there are ways to fix the inequity


Read the full story from Hilary Brueck, Shelby Livingston, and Allana Akhtar here>>

Northwell JetBlueTestingNorthwell HealthNorthwell Direct, a new venture from Northwell Health, provides COVID-19 testing to JetBlue Airways employees.


New York’s largest hospital system is bypassing health insurers to work directly with big companies like Amazon’s grocery chain â€” and it could reshape the way workers get healthcare


Read the full story from Shelby Livingston here>>


DNA Testing 23andMeHollis Johnson/Business Insider



We’re only ‘just scratching the surface’ on companies like 23andMe that map out our DNA. One analyst lays out what could take the industry to the next level.


Read the full story from Patricia Kelly Yeo here>>

More stories we’re reading:

– Lydia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.