The inequity in vaccine distribution

Also today in healthcare news: Ways to fix the inequities in vaccine distribution, Northwell’s plan to work more directly with companies like Whole Foods, and how the future of sequencing companies like 23andMe is shaking out.

Black and brown Americans are receiving fewer COVID-19 vaccine jabs, despite dying at higher rates.

US health systems must fund better outreach and education in communities of colour, experts say.

In healthcare deserts, more mobile clinics could help residents get vaccines.



Read the full story from Hilary Brueck, Shelby Livingston, and Allana Akhtar here>>



Northwell Health, New York’s biggest health system, has launched a venture called Northwell Direct.

It’s partnering directly with big employers like Amazon-owned Whole Foods to keep their employees healthy.

Northwell expects the pandemic to drive more partnerships as employers seek to control health costs.



Read the full story from Shelby Livingston here>>







A CB Insights report on Thursday said the 23andMe SPAC has just scratched the surface of genomic sequencing’s growth potential in 2021.

Funding for all sequencing startups, including DNA, proteins, and metabolites, hit a record high in the final quarter of 2020.

With the personal DNA testing market waning, industry growth will largely be through healthcare partnerships and drug development.



Read the full story from Patricia Kelly Yeo here>>



