These 4 boat shoe alternatives will get you through the rest of the summer

We’re in the middle of summer, which means most men between the ages of 20 and 40 have been wearing that tried-and-true pair of boat shoes to beat the heat.

It’s a default option, but it’s far from the only option. Men have a plethora of choices in the summer-shoe department. There’s a whole world of moccasin-inspired summer footwear just waiting to be explored — before summer ends.

With four alternatives as good as these, there’s no excuse to wear those familiar, worn-out boat shoes from now until it’s time to break out the boots again.

Penny Loafers

Oak Street Bootmakers

Oak Street Bootmakers Beefroll Penny Loafer ($US328).

No longer relegated to the closets of the prep, the penny loafer has gained acceptance as a three-season casual shoe. It’s a definite step up from the boat shoe — and it will get you noticed.

The pair pictured is the Oak Street Bootmakers Beefroll Penny Loafer.

Driving Mocs

Cole Haan

Cole Haan Grant Driver ($US168).

Many men are now donning the driving moc for activities other than driving. They have a refined yet laid-back vibe that’s ideal for summer in the city. The driving moc is often considered the penny loafer’s sportier, more-Euro cousin.

The pair pictures is Cole Haan’s Grant Driver.

Camp Moc

L.L. Bean

L.L. Bean Camp Moc ($US79).

A very close relative of the boat shoe, the camp moc even has the same wraparound leather lacing and general profile. However, the front lacing sets it apart, with a distinctive row of metal eyelets.

The pair pictured is L.L. Bean’s Camp Moc.

Blucher Moc

Brooks Brothers

Rancourt & Co. Ranger Moc for Brooks Brothers ($US240).

The blucher moc ditches the wraparound lace in favour of a full four-eyelet system. This changes the profile of the shoe but still provides that low-profile, moc-toe summer look with the oh-so casual spirit we love.

The pair pictured is Rancourt & Co.’s Ranger Moc for Brooks Brothers.

