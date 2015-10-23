These are Australia’s cheapest suburbs to rent within 10km of the city

Are you working or studying in the city and after a cheap and convenient place to rent? Look no further, these are the suburbs with the lowest rental prices in the country within 10km of a major CBD.

Tasmania’s up and coming suburbs – West Moonah, Glenorchy and Moonah – are some of the cheapest inner-city rental markets in Australia for unit seekers.

The weekly median rent goes as low as $165 in West Moonah, $170 in Glenorchy and $185 in Moonah, for one-bedroom units, according to realestate.com.au/Invest data.

It makes a stark contrast to inner-city rental prices on the mainland, which are likely to double or even triple Tassie prices.

Moonah offers renters cheap prices and great views.

The cheapest suburb to rent in New South Wales is Tempe, where you’ll pay around $310 a week for a one-bedroom unit.

In Victoria, the best deals for renters are west of Melbourne. Interestingly, Kingsville is slightly cheaper than less-established neighbour West Footscray for those seeking one or two-bedroom units.

Matthew Aspiotis, Property Manager at Nicholas Scott Real Estate in Yarraville says competition is hot in Melbourne’s inner-west rental market at the moment.

“We find when we put a property on realestate.com.au or advertise it locally we get a lot of interest,” Aspiotis says.

“Renters are very price motivated. If you’ve got a good price on a property they’re going to knock down the door.”

Aspiotis says there are a lot of apartments and units in West Footscray – about 50% are renovated and in good condition, while the other 50% need some love.

“We find the units go relatively quickly, but the renovated ones go quicker. People want to walk into something nice,” he says.

“A lot of landlords don’t have the money or time to fix it up – those properties can sit on the market for one to two months.”

But for the renovated properties, he says there could be up to 10 applications.

People in the inner-west can ride their bikes to the city.

It’s mostly young couples applying in West Footscray, while Kingsville has more families.

Both areas are close to the city, Docklands, Highpoint Shopping Centre and trendy Yarraville Village.

“It’s the lifestyle– a lot of people travel to Yarraville Village for breakfast on the weekend. I’ve got people who can’t afford Yarraville, so they look to these areas.”

Justin Wilson, from PRDnationwide in Hobart, says the island capital’s rental market is strong at the moment.

“Vacancy rates are very low – 2.7%,” Wilson says.

He says it’s good to see up-and-coming suburbs Moonah and West Moonah among the most affordable options for renters in Tasmania and nationwide.

He says while there are cheaper rental options for housing within 10km of the city, Moonah, Glenorchy and West Moonah are newer suburbs with more building and subdivision taking place – so there’s more cheap unit options for independents and couples.

“There are good quality units available at competitive prices that are close to the shops and services of Moonah and an easy commute to the Hobart CBD,” Wilson says.

“Moonah has a small retail strip, plenty of schools and services and is only 10 minutes from MONA.

“Moonah especially is becoming attractive to younger people. Compared to neighbouring sububrs such as New Town and Lenah Valley, it’s quite cheap.”

Top 10 cheapest rental markets

West Moonnah, TAS – 1-bed – $165 Glenorchy, TAS – 1-bed – $170 Moonah, TAS – 1-bed – $185 Mount Nelson, TAS – 1-bed – $188 Glandore, SA – 1-bed – $190 Glenunga, SA – 1-bed – $190 Lenah Valley, TAS – 1-bed – $195 Bellerive, TAS – 1-bed – $200 New Town, TAS – 1-bed – $200 Mount Stuart, TAS – 1-bed – $203

Rankings are based on the median advertised weekly rent for properties listed in a given suburb/postcode in the last 12 months. This is limited to suburbs which have had at least 10 rental properties on market in the last year for the given property type/bedroom configuration.

State & territory breakdown

These are the suburbs with the lowest median rental price for one and two-bedroom units, based on median advertised weekly rent for properties listed in the last 12 months.

Listed by suburb, unit configuration and weekly median rental price.

VIC

Kingsville – 1-bed – $215 West Footscray – 1-bed – $220 Brunswick West – 1-bed – $250 Footscray – 1-bed – $250 Seddon – 1-bed – $250 Caulfield East – 1-bed – $263 Flemington – 1-bed – $265 Caulfield South – 1-bed – $270 Alphington – 1-bed – $270 Gardenvale – 1-bed – $270

NSW

Tempe – 1-bed – $310 Canterbury – 1-bed – $325 Hurlstone Park – 1-bed – $330 Russell Lea – 1-bed – $335 Enmore – 1-bed – $350 Concord – 1-bed – $355 Hunters Hill – 1-bed – $355 Ashfield – 1-bed – $365 Haberfield – 1-bed – $368 Arncliffe – 1-bed – $370

NT

Nightcliff – 1-bed – $300 Coconut Grove – 1-bed – $320 Stuart Park – 1-bed – $360 Alawa – 2-bed – $395 Ludmilla – 2-bed – $398 Millner – 2-bed – $430 Parap – 1-bed – $438 Coconut Grove – 2-bed – $450 Fannie Bay – 2-bed – $450 Larrakeyah – 1-bed – $450

QLD

Petrie Terrace – 1-bed – $245 Bardon – 1-bed – $250 Gordon Park – 1-bed – $250 Mount Gravatt-East – 1-bed – $250 Norman Park – 1-bed – $250 Northgate – 1-bed – $250 Holland Park – 1-bed – $255 Herston – 1-bed – $258 Holland Park West – 1-bed – $258 Albion – 1-bed – $260

SA

Glandore – 1-bed – $190 Glenunga – 1-bed – $190 Magill – 1-bed – $210 Campbelltown – 1-bed – $215 Klemzig – 1-bed – $215 Lockleys -1-bed – $218 Plympton – 1-bed – $220 Payneham – 1-bed – $225 West Beach – 1-bed – $235 Woodville Gardens – 2-bed – $235

TAS

West Moonah – 1-bed – $165 Glenorchy – 1-bed – $170 Moonah – 1-bed – $185 Mount Nelson – 1-bed – $188 Lenah Valley – 1-bed – $195 Bellerive – 1-bed – $200 New Town – 1-bed – $200 Mount Stuart – 1-bed – $203 Montrose – 2-bed – $215 North Hobart – 1-bed – $223

WA

Burswood – 1-bed – $270 Maylands – 1-bed – $280 Osborne Park – 1-bed – $280 Tuart Hill – 1-bed – $280 Victoria Park – 1-bed – $280 East Victoria Park – 1-bed – $283 Daglish – 1-bed – $288 Yokine – 1-bed – $288 St James – 1-bed _$290 Wembley – 1-bed – $290

Data source: Realestate.com.au/Invest. Data correct as of September 2015.

This post originally appeared at realestate.com.au’s blog. Alice Bradley is part of the content & social team, working behind the scenes. You can find more of her published works here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.