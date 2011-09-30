These Are America's Most Dysfunctional Boards

Photo: AP

Some boards of directors of America’s largest public companies have shown such poor judgment guiding their troubled corporations that they have long stopped being effective.Just recently, the misguided actions of the boards of Hewlett-Packard (NYSE: HPQ), Bank America (NYSE: BAC), and Yahoo! (NASDAQ: YHOO) caused the stocks of all three to plunge.



The three boards have failed in their attempts to elect effective CEOs and stumbled in their efforts to set sensible strategic directions for their companies.

24/7 Wall St. has named eight other companies whose boards are the most dysfunctional among those that run America’s largest companies.

Keep reading ‘These Are America’s Most Disfunctional Boards’ at 24/7 Wall St. >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.