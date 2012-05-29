These Are The Brands Taking Over America

24/7 Wall St. asked CoreBrand to identify America’s hottest brands. We wanted to know the biggest brands that were the best known and most well regarded.



Generally, most brand analysis done by the business press is biased toward dollar valuations and contributions to corporate earnings.

Obviously, financial success is one factor that demonstrates how well a brand is regarded by consumers.

But brand valuation is a financial view, and not one that relies entirely on consumer perception. Based on analysis performed by brand expert company CoreBrand, 24/7 Wall St. wanted to see brands through the eyes of the consumer.

For this reason, Corebrand examined brands from the standpoint of favorability and familiarity.

One of the most notable results of the analysis is the high ranking of brands not normally present on most highly valued brands list. When they are evaluated through the consumers’ eyes, however, brands that belong to companies that are struggling financially can still be high on a consumer-perception weighted list. These brands, naturally, are used by a large number of people. More than that, the consumer interaction with the product and services associated with the brand is positive.

