These Are America's 10 Oldest Public Companies

This post originally appeared at Minyanville.



Over 230 years before the birth of the Transcontinental Railroad — the industry that laid the tracks for American economic prosperity — our country’s first entrepreneurs were setting up shop or, rather, farm.

By many accounts, the first was Tuttle’s Red Barn, established in 1632 on a settlement near the Maine-New Hampshire border with a small land grant from King Charles I.

We’ve come a long way from apples to AAPL.

Although countless businesses provided goods and services in America’s formative years, only a few — including Caswell-Massey perfume and Philadelphia Contributionship insurance, both established in 1752 — remain in operation. Fewer still can be found on the public market, either as standalone firms or smaller subsidiaries. Here, Minyanville profiles the 10 public companies with the oldest roots.

