All the 'megacities' in east Asia

Today, more than half of the world’s population lives in cities. Mega-cities like Shanghai, China, Jakarta, Indonesia, and Delhi, India will only get bigger in the coming years, as populations continue to grow and people continue to abandon rural areas.

The United Nations estimates that more than 2.5 billion people could move into urban areas by 2050.

A new report by the World Bank has investigated one of the fastest urbanizing areas in the world: East Asia.

Using the data, the World Bank has put together a series of data visualizations on Dadaviz to show just how incredible East Asia’s urbanization is compared to the rest of the world.

The largest urban area in the world, according to the World Bank, is the Pearl River Delta in China. The cities of Hong Kong, Macau, Guangdong, and Shenzhen all exist in the tightly packed area.

Many of the largest cities in the world are in East Asia, including Tokyo, Jakarta, and Shanghai.

Despite the rapid urbanization, Asia is still far behind the rest of the world in urbanization. More than 70 per cent of people in North America, Latin America, and Europe live in cities. On the map below, the darker shaded areas have a higher percentage of rural inhabitants.

