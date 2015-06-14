These are 25 of the most effective weapons in the US arsenal

American ingenuity is an incredible force, particularly on the battlefield.

Weapons such as the M16 rifle have been battle-tested and refined to near perfection. Some American weapons, such as the atomic bomb, have been so powerful they changed the world.

While there’s no scientific way to compare these weapons, we took what we saw in service, what we’ve read, and what we’ve heard from troops to rank the most effective.

These weapons are trusted by the US military to defeat the enemy.

This post was originally by Robert Johnson and Geoffrey Ingersoll.

