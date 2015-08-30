The 15 greatest movie robots of all time

Hollywood has always been fascinated by robots.

They are a very important staple of sci-fi, because the way robots are portrayed in movies tend to say a lot about how people feel about technology during any given point in time.

In the 1980s, fears of Cold War technology annihilating all life on earth made for more frightening robots.

Today, everybody has a computer in their home and a smartphone in their pocket. Many of today’s movie robots seem like they could be our friends.

Here are the greatest robots in cinematic history.

15. TARS stole the show from Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Chastain, and Anne Hathaway in 2014's 'Interstellar.' Paramount Pictures Surprisingly, the most relatable and human part of 'Interstellar' is a box-shaped robot named TARS. Unlike many other robots on this list, TARS has a human personality and a hell of a sense of humour. 14. Gypsy Danger from 'Pacific Rim' is controlled by humans. Yet, mankind needs this gigantic robot in order to bring down the Kaiju trying to destroy the world. Warner Bros via YouTube 13. Dot Matrix from 'Spaceballs' is meant to be a parody of another robot later on this list. She is played by the late, great Joan Rivers. MGM via YouTube One of her many features includes a 'Virgin Alarm.' 12. An operating system named Samantha redefines love in 'Her.' Warner Bros via YouTube Spike Jonze's futuristic love story 'Her' announced itself as a timeless classic from the moment it was released in 2013. Samantha (Scarlett Johansson) barely needs a body, just a voice. It is one of the most believable and heartbreaking love stories you will ever see. 11. With her metal head and body, it is clear that Ava in 'Ex Machina' is a robot, but she barely acts like one. DNA Films/Film4/Universal Pictures 'Ex Machina' is one of the best films of 2015. 10. 1987's 'RoboCop' paints a still terrifying picture of the future of law enforcement. YouTube/Fandango Movie Clips 9. R2-D2's loyal pal C-3PO. LucasFilm via YouTube 8. Ash and Bishop are two robots with very different intentions played by the same actor in 1979's 'Alien' and 1986's 'Aliens.' 20th Century Fox via YouTube Like 'Terminator's' T-800, this robot was bad in one movie, and good in the other. In 'Alien,' it isn't revealed that Ash is an android until his dying breaths. He is also secretly working against the crew on the Nostromo. Then, he comes back in the 1986 sequel 'Aliens,' this time as Bishop. Bishop is there to defend Ripley, but he also gets along well with people. One of the best reasons to check out this nearly perfect sequel is for Bishop's mind-blowing knife trick. 7. 'Star Trek's' Data. CBS via YouTube One of the most seminal examples of artificial intelligence in all of Hollywood, Data was 'Star Trek: The Next Generation's' version of Spock. Reliable, predictable, logical, but with the slightest hint of humanity that leads you to question where the robot ends and the person begins. 6. WALL-E, one of Pixar's most amazing creations, was much more than a robot meant to collect the trash that mankind left behind. Pixar via YouTube WALL-E falls in love with another robot named EVE. 5. Hal 9000 brought paranoia about technology to a whole new level of terrifying plausibility in '2001: A Space Odyssey.' MGM via YouTube 4. Roy Batty 'Blade Runner' (1982) Warner Bros via YouTube Roy Batty (Rutger Hauer) is the villain of 'Blade Runner.' Or is he? Batty is a replicant, a robot implanted with false memories who was created to serve mankind. He leads a slave revolt and causes chaos. He is a robot but he, like many humans before him, just wants to be free. The film ends with Batty's now famous 'Tears In Rain' speech, one of the most beautiful monologues ever delivered in cinematic history. Few humans could ever be this eloquent. 3. T-1000 of 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991) made for one of the best villains of all time. TriStar via YouTube One of the reasons 'Terminator 2' tops its predecessor is for its terrifying villain. T-1000 (Robert Patrick) is unlike any cyborg you will ever see. T-1000 and sleek and fast. It can morph into different shapes and sizes. It even makes T-800 look weak by comparison. 2. The beeping R2-D2 is a staple of the 'Star Wars' franchise. LucasFilm via YouTube R2-D2 will return in 'The Force Awakens.' 1. The T-800 of the 'Terminator' franchise is the stuff of cinematic legends. Orion Pictures via YouTube There are few cyborgs as iconic as T-800. In 1984, the microbudget indie horror sci-fi movie 'The Terminator' turned Arnold Schwarzenegger into an international movie star. He has played T-800 a total of four times. In 'The Terminator,' Schwarzengger gives maybe the best performance of his career. He barely speaks, and that is partly what makes him so terrifying. In 'Judgment Day,' he pulls a huge twist and ends up playing the good guy. He is a true warrior, but it is also funny and strangely heartwarming to watch T-800 try to learn empathy. Mainly, when you think of robots, you think of Arnold Schwarzenegger. Now, let's not discuss 'Terminator Genisys.'

