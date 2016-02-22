These are 11 of the best co-working spaces in Australia

It seems that just about every successful startup nowadays began in a co-working space.

These aren’t just rented desks either, they’re communities full of like-minded individuals with ideas they hope will change the world.

Most are in big open-plan set ups where the person on the left of you could be designing an iPhone app while the guy sitting three desks over could writing software for a robot.

We wrote about Australia’s best co-working spaces a couple of years ago, but since then the startup industry has begun to take off, as have the co-working spaces. So here are 11 of Australia’s best (un-ranked) co-working set-ups.

Fishburners, Sydney Fishburners is one of the local pioneers in the co-working scene, with two spaces -- in Sydney's design hub, Ultimo, and another in Darlinghurst. There are currently over 170 companies working between the two locations with 500 visitors coming through the door each day. Some of the companies working out of Fishburners include Pixelstitch, FusionLabs and GradConnection. Apart from your standard office space, free coffee and Red Bull, Fishburners promotes a big sense of community, holding regular Friday night beer and pitches events as well as regular networking sessions. You can hot desk from $40 per day, join part time for $300 per month per person or nab a full time desk for $400 per month per person. York Butter Factory, Melbourne York Butter Factory has been open in Melbourne since 2011 and spreads across two floors, with room for up to 60 entrepreneurs on any given day, focusing on high-potential, early-stage technology startups. The co-working space was founded by the partners of Adventure Capital, who also run their own venture-capital fund out of the building. Members have access to coffee, meeting rooms, and events run for the local startup scene in the building. Prices start at $110/month per person for 1 day of access per week or full time for $660/month per person. Tank Stream Labs, Sydney Located just across the road from the ASX building in Sydney's CBD, Tank Stream Labs has had some of Australia's best startups under its roof such as GoCatch, Pocketbook and Airtasker. Still calling it home are 59 startups and companies, including the likes of PayPal's Braintree and digital media giant Buzzfeed. To date, over $32 million has been raised between the startups that reside there. Like the other big spaces, TSL promotes a strong sense of community, with table tennis tables set up and regular in-house startup events. It also doesn't hurt that its investment manager Rui Rodrigues used to work on Fernando Alonso's Formula 1 winning team. Prices start at $400/month per person for part time plans and can go up to $800/month for the most expensive full time plans. River City Labs, Brisbane Shark Tank judge and RCL founder Steve Baxter. Perhaps Brisbane's only great co-working space, River City Labs was founded by successful investor and Shark Tank judge Steve Baxter. Their aim is simple: to become the physical location that anchors the early stage and startup tech community in Brisbane. There's all your usual facilities including fast internet, meeting rooms and as much coffee as you and your team can handle. It's also the best place in Brisbane to be if you want to be around the local community, offering regular networking events and mentoring opportunities. Membership to RCL is much cheaper than in other cities, starting at $100/month for a casual membership and a desk for $25 a day. Full time is $450 per month. The Commons, Melbourne The Commons co-working space is set to formally open its doors next month in Melbourne in the old Swisse Wellness office, becoming the latest big space in the country. But what makes this one so special is that the 1600sqm space will be the largest in Australia. Already the likes of music talent management group 123 Agency and several other smaller startups have joined the space. It features 19 private offices, 96 shared desks, communal area, photo studio, green screen and even a recording studio. Prices start at $35 for one visit a month and go up to $1600 a month for a private office for a small startup. Spaces, Sydney and Melbourne Amsterdam-based workplace provider Spaces opened its first Sydney co-sharing space in January this year, occupying a massive 1,517 square metres over two floors in Surry Hills. It features 47 private offices, 222 custom-designed and engineered office seats, a high-end co-working space, three meeting rooms and a large outdoor terrace. Community Developer at Spaces, Margot Van Der Poel, said the space wants to deliver a ‘lifestyle driven environment’. Spaces other location is in Richmond in Melbourne and offers 263 work stations and 3 meeting rooms. inspire9, Melbourne Founded in 2011, inspire9 is all about community, and touts itself as the original community-led cowering space for Melbourne's startups. Everyone at inspire 9 shares ideas and opportunities, different startups collaborate on projects together and broker business over games of ping pong before Friday night drinks. There's of course all your standard services too, such as internet, refreshments and meeting room access. Day passes are $39, weekly passes $155 and full time residency starts at $550 a month per person. The Arcade, Melbourne Perhaps the most different to every other space on this list, The Arcade has been around since 2013 and is tailored exclusively to game developers and houses some of the best indie devs in the country. There's accommodation options, hot desks, permanent desks and private offices. Some of the game studios that call it home include Voxel Agents, Many Monkeys and Hipster Whale who created Crossy Roads. “We benefit immensely by being in The Arcade. It’s great for the social aspect, but everyone is happy to help and to share resources around. It’s also good to have new perspectives from other people, something you don’t have when working alone,” Simon Joslin, one of the founders of studio Voxel Agents said. You can hot desk from $38.60 per day, have a permanent desk from $434.72 a month or enquire for a small to midsize office. Hub Sydney, Darlinghurst Hub Sydney is almost your cliche of a startup co-working space. It's a bright, industrial open plan office with astroturf rugs and a ping pong table in the middle. Founder Brad Krauskopf said co-working and collaboration is going to transform Australia's economy by creating economies of scale for freelancers and small companies. 'If Australia is able to increase its collaborative capacity it would be able to boost its productivity,' he said. 'If the freelance economy is really fragmented then it can't deliver those services like a big company. 'When you've got a space like this you create opportunities for learning, for collaboration.' One great addition of Hub, is that your membership gives you access to any of their workspaces in Australia, which includes in Melbourne or Adelaide too as well as partner locations in London, Singapore, Santa Monica and New York. There are day passes for $40 on top of a $30 per month membership and go up to a studio team office which varies between person. The EngineRoom, Sydney Founded by David Vandenberg, who started ePharmacy which eventually turned into Chemist Warehouse, The EngineRoom has two locations in Sydney focusing on building an entrepreneurial community. You have to be accepted into the community, but once you are, there's like-minded people surrounding you and regular events that help grow ideas and networks. You can check it out for free for 3 days, but then prices start from $200 a month for casual membership up to $450 a month for a dedicated desk. Stone & Chalk, Sydney Stone & Chalk CEO Alex Scandurra Situated in glorious Circular Quay and opening last year, Stone & Chalk is one of the fastest growing fintech hubs in Sydney, aiming to attract and support the growth of the highest quality fintech start-ups in Australia, from the full spectrum of the fintech landscape. It has some big partners including American Express, Optus, AMP and Westpac, while some of its residence are Spotcap, Venture Crowd, Easyshare and loads more. Pricing starts at $50 to work for the day up to an office suite for $780 per month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.