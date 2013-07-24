19 Apps For Your iPhone That Are Better Than The Ones Apple Made

Apps are a great way to supercharge your iPhone experience and Apple’s App Store is full of outstanding options.
Some stand-out apps are even better than Apple’s very own apps.
If you’re looking to get more out of your phone, check out this list we put together of Apps that replace Apple’s and make your phone more useful and fun.
Mailbox is an iPhone email client that uses gestures to help you quickly get your inbox to zero.
One of our favourite features is the 'Later' option, which pushes an email away and re-circulates it to the top of your inbox at a time you choose.
Price: Free
Everyone knows Google Maps is superior to Apple Maps. Google Maps for iPhone is fast, functional, beautifully designed, and most importantly, won't get you lost.
Besides, the app was just updated with enhanced navigation with live traffic updates and incident reports. It also now supports the iPad too.
Price: Free
Apple's stock notes app isn't that great. Evernote makes taking notes easy, simply open the app and start jotting things down.
Besides increasing your productivity in general, Evernote syncs across all your devices including the iPhone, iPad, and web.
Price: Free
Check the Weather supercharges your mobile weather experience. We love the app because it integrates Dark Sky, an app that tells you down to the minute when it will rain.
Besides a precipitation checker, users also have access to an extended 10-day forecast as well as an hour-by-hour forecast.
Price: $0.99
Spotify is a streaming music service that lets you stream millions of songs from all the major record labels for $9.99 per month.
Songs aren't stored directly on your device, which frees up a ton of space that you can use for other things like photos and apps. (Although you can store songs for offline listening if you want).
Price: Free
Clear is a simple to do list list that makes keeping track of lists and tasks very simple. The app is beautifully designed and it feels satisfying to remove completed tasks with a swipe.
Price: $1.99
Checkmark is a location-based reminders app that is much more polished than Apple's stock Reminders and gives added functionality like a timer feature, a distance list, and location-based reminders.
Price: $4.99
Brewster is a personalised address book that understands your social networking relationships and merges everything into a beautifully-designed app.
It's better than the default iPhone contacts app because you can sync your entire Brewster address book with the built-in iPhone address book making the app that much more useful.
Price: Free
GroupMe is a great way to send free messages to all your friends. Even if recipients haven't downloaded the app they can still join in on the conversation via text.
The iPhone's group messaging feature is clunky. There isn't a way to leave conversations and its difficult to turn off notifications for times when you don't want to be bothered.
There are also handy features like splitting checks with your friends, attaching your location to messages so friends don't get lost, and the app recently added a ton of emoji stickers that make chatting even more fun.
Price: Free
Fantastical is such a great calendar app that Apple is borrowing some of the app's best features and integrating them into its own calendar app in iOS 7. Despite this, Fantastical is still better.
The app's goal is to help you add new events to your iPhone's calendar as quickly as possible. The layout is also a lot better than Apple's current calendar app. With Fantastical you can easily see upcoming events in a handy list view.
The best feature is the way Fantastical handles text entry. Simply type in, 'lunch with Kevin on Monday at 3 pm at Chipotle' and it will automatically fill in all the appropriate fields giving you back valuable time.
Price: $4.99
Your iPhone's built-in Photos app is just a hodgepodge of random photos and videos.
Flayvr fixes that problem by organising everything into easily digestible events. You don't have to stress yourself out trying to sort your photos and videos into albums.
Price: Free
Bloomberg's app is great for Wall Streeters, but it's also excellent for those who want to stay on top of personal investments and financial news.
Besides providing stock information, we love how easy it is to access to company information and financials quickly.
Price: Free
Camera+ has a ton of features that help it to stand out from the iPhone's stock camera.
Camera+ allows users to zoom in up to six times, touch focus on a certain area, adjust your phone's flash, and enhance photos with a special clarity filter.
Price: $1.99
We wish Apple would let users set Chrome as the default browser. Chrome is fast, doesn't use a lot of memory, and syncs with your Google account. If you use Chrome on the desktop, you'll want to use it on the iPhone and iPad too.
Price: Free
Dolphin is another alternative browser for iPhone that recently had a big overhaul. The new version supports a desktop app called Dolphin Connect, which lets you sync your desktop browser settings with Dolphin on your phone.
Price: Free
Apple's Podcast app stinks. It's not easy to use or intuitive. Instacast is a much better choice.
Instacast features an advanced Podcast Player that lets you tweak playback speed, set a sleep timer, and it even lets you set up continuous play back. Besides that You can follow show notes easily on-the-go, and share pages easily with your friends.
Instacast is a great way to manage all of your subscriptions in one place with instant updates.
Price: $4.99
We've been looking for a way to ditch Apple's built-in alarm app because it's a bit too complicated.
Rise is a minimal alarm clock app that is beautifully designed. The app lets you set your alarm simply by swiping up and down. Even better, you have the ability to set progressive alarms, repeating alarms, and wake up to your own music.
Price: $1.99
Spy Calc is a functioning calculator, but it's also a great way to store media you don't want others to see.
Spy Calc is a unique app. It looks like a calendar, but if you enter a secret function (of your choosing) it will open to reveal a place to store photos, videos, documents, and even recordings.
Its simple to transfer media from their respective homes into the app leaving no trace.
Price: $1.99
The Google Voice app doesn't completely replace the iPhone's Phone app, but works well with it as a great way to manage your voicemails.
All your voicemails are transcribed to text by Google. You can also send free text messages and make international phone calls for cheap.
Price: Free
Prey is an open sourced anti-theft tracking app. Prey not only tracks your iPhone, but also lets you keep an eye on all of your devices.
Prey has all the features of Apple's Find My iPhone, but we really like how the tracker uses the front-facing camera for picture support (so you can take a picture of the thief) and rings out a loud alarm if you've misplaced your phone.
Price: Free
Apple's Voice Memos app is pretty weak. You can't email longer recordings, and everything else has to sync with iTunes. It's annoying.
That's why we enjoy AudioMemos, a robust app that lets you upload your recordings to Dropbox or iCloud. You can also adjust the quality of your recording to save storage space.
Price: $0.99
