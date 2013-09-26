These IPhone Apps Are Ruining My Finances

As a recovering shopaholic, the worst thing I could have done was buy a smartphone — and all the tempting apps that come with it.

Some apps are actually meant to help me save while others make shopping so simple that by the time I click ‘Add to Cart’ I haven’t had time to think about what I’m doing and before I know it …

Whoops! There goes 20 bucks.

What I found from having our video producer, Will Wei, follow me around for a day was that my need to “save” has only been driving me to spend more.

It’s a vicious cycle that I think many of you out there will relate to.

Watch below:

