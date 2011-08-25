These Apple Execs Will Run The Show Now That Steve Jobs Is Gone

Photo: AP

After being on temporary medical leave since January, Steve Jobs resigned from Apple this afternoon.While the news has knocked the company’s stock down 5% after hours, it could be worse.



There’s never been a CEO as interwoven with a brand as Steve Jobs is with Apple.

But, Apple is more than just Steve Jobs. It’s filled with talented executives that keep the company moving one step ahead of its rivals.

So who are the executives will be running Apple now? Read on to find out….

New CEO Tim Cook keeps it all working Tim Cook keeps the trains running on time at Apple. He's not a visionary like Steve Jobs, instead he's the guy in charge of executing the plans. When it's time for the next iPhone to be rolled out, Tim will make sure its in stores on time with as few errors as possible. Tim also deals with wireless carriers. Scott Forstall is in charge of Apple's most important asset: iOS software Scott Forstall is the SVP of iOS software, Apple's most important product. Google is making a big move to become the next Apple with its Motorola buy, and Microsoft is trying to get a leg up with Nokia as well. If Apple is going to maintain its innovation lead, it needs Forstall to do great work. Forstall's importance was underscored by the fact that he was only one of two Apple execs (other than Jobs) to speak on stage at the company's Worldwide Developer Conference earlier this spring. Phil Schiller hammers out deals Phil Schiller is the product marketing boss, so he's doing a lot. From hammering out contracts with Google to protecting the App Store, Phil is a key executive at Apple. After Tim Cook, Schiller is probably the next most visible executive at Apple. Last time Jobs was out, Schiller revealed the iPhone 3GS. Schiller was the other Apple exec (along with Jobs and Forstall) to speak at WWDC, and he's likely to be on hand for the introduction of the iPhone 5 in October. Eddy Cue is in charge of Apple's internet services ... so he's the one trying to put iTunes in the cloud Eddy Cue ran iTunes for years before being promoted to lead Apple's Internet division. Eddy is in charge of iTunes, the App Store, and the new iCloud service set to debut this fall with the iPhone 5. Jony Ive is Apple's design guru Jony Ive is the lead designer for Apple. He recently teamed up with Jobs to redesign Apple's retail stores, and the next iPhone and iPad will probably bear his strong mark. Bob Mansfield got a promotion last summer when Mark Papermaster was ousted Bob Mansfield is in charge of hardware engineering. That means it's on him to make sure there's no 'antennagate' ever again. Previously he was in charge of engineering for just Apple's Macintosh division. He was given the extra responsibility of running the iPhone hardware when Apple fired Mark Papermaster last year. Brian Croll is in charge of keeping Apple software awesome Brian Croll is a VP of software marketing. Last year when we wrote about Apple's execs we heard that if Apple were to build its own Maps or search engine, it would come out of his shop. It's unlikely Apple builds its own search engine, but we think it's only a matter of time before Apple has its own Maps product to differentiate itself from Google -- the company bought Placebase in 2009 but hasn't done anything with it since. Image: 9 to 5 Mac Michael Fenger will get Apple in more countries Michael Fenger comes to Apple from Motorola, and he reports to Tim Cook. He'll be negotiating international deals for Apple's iPhone. This is key for Apple. If Apple is ever going to beat Android it needs to be on as many carriers as possible. Michael Tchao is responsible for marketing the iPad Michael Tchao is the VP of marketing for the iPad. He joins the company from Nike, and was once in charge of the Apple Newton. The iPad has been a huge product for Apple in 2011, but Google isn't giving up, and Microsoft and its PC partners will enter the tablet market next year. Tchao has to keep Apple one step ahead of them. Peter Oppenheimer is the CFO...for now Peter Oppenheimer is Apple's CFO, and by all accounts has done a fine job. A source says he's also been involved in some big enterprise deals for the iPad as well. But early this year, Bloomberg reported Apple was in the market for a new CFO -- or at least it reached out to a Blackstone executive about the job. Nothing has come of the rumour since. Now check out how the world reacted to the news... How All The Big Names In Tech Responded To Jobs' Resignation→

