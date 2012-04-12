These Amazing Photos Turn The Car World Into A Hot Wheels Playground

Travis Okulski
Tilt Shift Cars

Photo: cogdogblog via flickr

Hot Wheels and Matchbox cars are a staple of nearly every child’s upbringing.But as children reach adolescence and driving age, the affinity for Hot Wheels generally seems to subside as they stop pretending and take their own place behind the wheel. But there may still be some leftover nostalgia for the simpler days of playing with toy cars.

Well, thanks to tilt shift photography, that nostalgia can be brought to the car world.

The Zastava 750 is already a tiny car, but now it looks like it could fit in the palm of your hand.

If it weren't for the illuminated lights, we'd think these were scale models.

It also works for motorsports. Here Richard Burns' Peugeot 206 uses the effect to look like an RC car in a backyard.

And these shots from the A1GP race in Durban, South Africa make the sleek cars look like tiny models.

Even the people look like plastic spectators.

The intense green of the trees and grass adds to the model kit feeling here.

This effect on this bridge is simply amazing.

While kids don't usually have models of Honda Civics, this made us think they might now.

The perspective also helps tilt shift.

Placing the camera above the action gives the feeling that you can reach out and rearrange the cars.

This actually feels quite a bit like a scene from Grand Theft Auto.

Finally, this scene reminds us of a Hallmark card for Christmas.

