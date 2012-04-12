These Amazing Photos Turn The Car World Into A Hot Wheels Playground

Photo: cogdogblog via flickr
Hot Wheels and Matchbox cars are a staple of nearly every child’s upbringing.But as children reach adolescence and driving age, the affinity for Hot Wheels generally seems to subside as they stop pretending and take their own place behind the wheel. But there may still be some leftover nostalgia for the simpler days of playing with toy cars.
Well, thanks to tilt shift photography, that nostalgia can be brought to the car world.
It also works for motorsports. Here Richard Burns' Peugeot 206 uses the effect to look like an RC car in a backyard.
And these shots from the A1GP race in Durban, South Africa make the sleek cars look like tiny models.
Placing the camera above the action gives the feeling that you can reach out and rearrange the cars.
