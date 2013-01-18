These Amazing Photos Show How Much Times Square HASN'T Changed Since 1900

Laura Stampler

Retronaut collected incredible photos of Times Square in 1900 that show how that the city’s hub hasn’t changed as much as we’d think.

While it’s certainly more crowded and filled with cabs rather than horse and buggies, Times Square has always been an advertising hotspot.

Today, Times Square is known for its overcrowded streets and overwhelming ads:

Photo: Flickr / n0nick

But that’s not an entirely new development. More than 100 years ago, Times Square was plastered in signage:

Photo: Retronaut

Here is a photo of a random Times Square corner in 1900:

Photo: Retronaut

And a random corner today:

Photo: Flickr / Rory Finneren

